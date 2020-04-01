Gurugram: DTCP forms 10-member team to help construction workers, shares contact details for aid

gurugram

To ensure that developers across the city take care of the large number of construction workers, who have not been able to earn due to the nationwide lockdown, the Department of Town & Country Planning (DTCP) in Gurugram has set up a coordination team of 10 officials.

The department has also decided that in case workers are facing any problem or they are in need of something, they can contact district town planner RS Bhath, planning assistant Satinder Arya, or Satbir Singh, who is a senior draughtsman, on 9815531460, 9812923999, 9810350911, respectively.

Bhath said that they have identified at least 85 locations of various project sites where the workers were working. “There are 21,000 workers who were engaged in construction work, as per a survey conducted by our team. Now all efforts are being made to ensure that cooked meals, dry ration, medicines and other essentials are made available to them as per the orders issued by the director, DTCP,” he said.

The team members said that feedback is taken daily from the developers engaged in relief efforts and a report is sought, which is then sent to the headquarters in Chandigarh. DTCP officials also said that they had conducted a survey last week to assess how many workers have been engaged by developers and what were their requirements. “An assessment was made as to what their immediate requirements were. Also, the developers were asked that they should ensure that contractors paid the pending wages to them so that they have money in their pocket,” said Bhath.

DTCP officials said that at the beginning of the lockdown, it was observed that while large builders were able to help workers, smaller firms were slow in taking these measures. “Our goal is to bring the entire relief effort on the same page so that all workers associated with the city’s real estate industry are taken care of,” said another official, requesting anonymity.

Developers said that they were working hard to provide relief to the workers and are coordinating with the DTCP.

Real estate major DLF said it will ensure distribution of about 27 lakh meals in urban slums, and among construction workers and migrants in Gurugram and other parts of the national Capital region. “We are also distributing medical supplies, ventilators and masks to help all affected people,” said a company spokesperson.

Vatika Developers said that they are delivering food packets to construction workers and migrant labourers, along with other essential supplies.