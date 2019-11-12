Gurugram: History sheeter wanted for loot, making explosives arrested

gurugram

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:26 IST

A 45-year-old history sheeter, allegedly involved in at least 14 known cases of loot, dacoity, bank robbery and making explosives in Delhi and Bihar, was arrested from Bristol Chowk on the basis of a tip-off. The accused, identified as Ahmed Raza Siddique, alias Javed, was declared a proclaimed offender in 1997 and that the Delhi police had announced a reward of ₹1.5 lakh on information leading to his arrest, the Gurugram Police said,

Siddique was arrested from Bristol Chowk Sunday afternoon on the basis of a tip-off. A country made pistol and one round of live ammunition were confiscated from his possession, the police said.

“We received information that a criminal was carrying illegal weapons in Gurugram. We tracked his location and arrested him. During interrogation, he revealed that he was involved in multiple cases of loot, dacoity, bank robbery and making explosives. Ten of these cases are registered in Delhi and the rest of them in Bihar. He had been staying in Gurugram for the past 15 days,” assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Singh said, adding that he hails from Darbhanga area of Bihar.

“We have contacted the police departments of Bihar and Delhi regarding his arrest and are trying to get more information about his involvement in other incidents. We suspect that he may have been involved in some cases of murder as well. He worked with different gangs in Bihar and Delhi, and some members of these gangs are currently in jail, while others are yet to be arrested. We are interrogating him regarding their whereabouts,” the ACP said.

Siddique was allegedly on the run for at least 13 years and he used to use explosives to break open bank lockers and automated teller machines (ATM), a police officer privy to the investigation said on the condition of anonymity.

According to the police, the accused man was allegedly arrested on multiple occasions, but would get bail using fake identity documents and also conceal his criminal history.

“The man used fake names in at least nine different cases and hid his criminal background. Siddique had spent 27 months in a Darbhanga jail in a case, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his alleged involvement in a criminal case, but could not be arrested,” Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.

A case was registered against Siddique under the relevant sections of the Arms Act at DLF Phase-1 police station on Monday. He was produced before a court on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody.