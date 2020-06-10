e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram municipality to hold meet, take stock of Monsoon preparedness

Gurugram municipality to hold meet, take stock of Monsoon preparedness

gurugram Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Cleaning of all sewer and stormwater drains by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) since June 2019 will be reviewed during the civic body’s monsoon preparedness meeting on Friday.

This was decided during a meeting held between the councillors and engineering wing at the MCG’s sector 34 office on Wednesday.

As per MCG officials, Mayor Madhu Azad, who chaired the meeting, directed engineering wing officials to submit a ward-wise detailed report on all sewer and stormwater drains that were cleaned since June 2019.

She further directed engineering wing officials to also check all rate calculations and estimates that were given during the allocation of tenders for cleaning of sewer and stormwater lines that have received objections from various councillors at their respective wards.

“I have asked the engineering wing to prepare a report on the status of all drains in the city by Friday so that the same can be presented before MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh for further scrutiny. Aside from this, a discussion was also held on preparing a mechanism to regulate and monitor the deployment of super sucker machines,” said Azad.

Singh was scheduled to attend the meeting on Wednesday but could not make it as he had to attend a state-level meeting instead, said MCG officials. Hence, another meeting has been scheduled with the MCG commissioner, councillors and engineering wing officials on Friday to take stock on monsoon preparedness.

Due to Singh’s absence, a thorough review of MCG’s status in regard to monsoon preparedness was deferred to Friday while decisions on cancelling contracts of few tenders that may have been allocated with discrepancies was also pushed forward by two days, said an official who attended the meeting.

The meetings are taking place after nine councillors of the MCG alleged that the civic body is under-prepared for the upcoming monsoon season and that there are various discrepancies with the existing measures taken in regard to the cleaning of drains. They alleged that if the situation does not improve, then the city may witness a similar scenario as the July 2016 deluge, popularly referred to as Gurujam.

top news
PM Modi, Israel’s Netanyahu discuss expanding cooperation in health, defence and IT
PM Modi, Israel’s Netanyahu discuss expanding cooperation in health, defence and IT
Army tightens grip on Pakistan as Imran Khan’s popularity wanes
Army tightens grip on Pakistan as Imran Khan’s popularity wanes
US economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020, no rate hike through 2022: Fed officials
US economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020, no rate hike through 2022: Fed officials
Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi
In Karnataka, Cong to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in
In Karnataka, Cong to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in
Political workers in J-K face fear, uncertainty following sarpanch’s murder
Political workers in J-K face fear, uncertainty following sarpanch’s murder
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
HT Salutes: Ameena, an Anganwadi worker feeding hundreds of migrant labourers
HT Salutes: Ameena, an Anganwadi worker feeding hundreds of migrant labourers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In