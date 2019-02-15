Gurugram police bust prostitution racket in MG Road night club, 2 arrested

Police on Wednesday arrested two people, including the manager of a nightclub, from MGF Metropolitan Mall on Mehrauli-Gurugram (MG) Road, for their alleged involvement in a prostitution racket. The police said the raid was conducted around 12.30 pm by two teams from DLF Phase-2 police station and the Metro police station.

Poonam Hooda, station house officer (SHO) of the Metro police station, who led one of the teams, said the police sent a decoy customer to the club, after a tip-off was received.

“The decoy customer met a woman near the dance floor and she demanded Rs 2000 for sexual favours. A deal was agreed upon. After receiving a signal from him, we conducted the raid at the club and arrested the woman and the manager, who was also allegedly involved in the prostitution racket. We recovered four notes of Rs 500 denomination from the woman that were allegedly given to her by the decoy customer,” said SHO Hooda.

The manager was identified as a resident of NIT Faridabad. The police said the owner of the club was also booked, but he is yet to be arrested.“The 24-year-old woman dancer, a resident of Delhi , had been working in the club for over one year. During questioning, she revealed that she used to give a share of daily earnings to the owner and manager,” said SHO Hooda.

The police said the accused persons were produced in the district court on Thursday and were sent to judicial custody. A case was registered against the accused persons under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, said the police.

The police said they will write to the excise department officials and initiate proceedings to cancel the liquor licence of the night club.

“We will request the committee under the deputy commissioner, formed to review the functioning of such clubs, to recommend their closure,” said Karan Goyal, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 09:08 IST