Gurugram sees 57% drop in crime rate since lockdown

gurugram

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:27 IST

According to the data provided by the police on Friday, Gurugram has witnessed a 57% drop in crime rate in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing lockdown.

Police said they registered a total of 171 cases of crime in Gurugram between March 25 and March 31, 2020. In 2019, during the same period, the number of cases filed stood at 396. The cases chiefly include murders, thefts and snatching, among others.

The data showed that in 2020, 14 cases of crime against person (murder, abetment to suicide, assault and others) were registered between March 25 and March 31. In 2019, 38 such cases were filed. Similarly, crimes against women, including rape and harassment, also declined from 17 cases in 2019 to four this year over the stated period. Number of cases of vehicle theft witnessed a drop from 85 to seven.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “There has been a dip of 57% in crime rate across the city. We compared the data of cases registered between March 25 and March 31, 2020, to the data of same time period of last year.”