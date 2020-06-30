e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Haryana to start plasma therapy for Covid-19 as part of ICMR trial

Haryana to start plasma therapy for Covid-19 as part of ICMR trial

gurugram Updated: Jun 30, 2020 00:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana will administer convalescent plasma therapy to select patients infected with the coronavirus disease(Covid-19) at all its state-run medical colleges, as part of the ongoing nationwide trial by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Medical colleges in five districts — Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Sonipat, and Nuh—are expected to start giving plasma therapy within a week, while other medical institutions such as SGT Medical College in Gurugram, and ESIC in Faridabad, are expected to follow suit soon after, officials said.

State health minister Anil Vij took to the microblogging site Twitter on Monday and announced, “Haryana to start Plasma Therapy for treatment of Covid-19 patients in all its medical colleges after approval from ICMR.”

The health minister’s statement comes on a day when the Covid-19 cases in the state touched 14,210 cases and total 232 deaths.

The first patient from Haryana to be administered the convalescent plasma therapy, as part of the ICMR’s trial at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, recovered earlier this month on June 12. The patient, a resident of Kurukshetra, had recovered from the deadly disease despite having severe pneumonia and requiring oxygen therapy.

“This is a positive step. More and more testimonies about the effectiveness of plasma therapy are coming from all over India. Private hospitals registering trial patients have also seen some successes, this will make the treatment accessible to more people,” Dr Ram Prakash, district epidemiologist, Gurugram, said.

Convalescent plasma therapy involves injecting antibody-rich plasma from recovered patients into recovering individuals to help them fight the infection.

While at least one private hospital in Gurugram is offering plasma therapy as a mode of treatment, as part of the trial by ICMR (the apex medical body in the county), the treatment hasn’t started in many hospitals. Dr Prakash added that widespread use of convalescent plasma to treat Covid-19 in Haryana was still a few weeks away, given that the ICMR’s trial results are only expected after at least a month.

For now, only trial patients at state medical colleges — including SGT Gurugram and ESIC Faridabad— will have the option available of availing the therapy, Prakash clarified. The number of medical colleges across Haryana that will partake in the ICMR trial is unclear so far. The additional chief secretary (health), Rajeev Arora, on Monday did not answer calls and messages seeking comment.

Dr Dhruv Chaudhury, nodal officer for Covid-19 monitoring in Haryana and head of the department of pulmonary and critical care at PGIMS Rohtak, where plasma trials are expected to commence this week, said, “Rohtak, along with four other districts, is preparing a list of suitable patients who have recovered and can donate their plasma. The treatment, as per ICMR guidelines, can be used for patients at a moderate to severe stage of the infection. We will initially be using it to help patients who are not responding to ventilator support.”

It has previously been used during the Sars and Mers outbreaks (which were also caused by viruses from the same family as Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19). Plasma is a major component of a person’s blood, making up almost 55% of it.

top news
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm today
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm today
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In