Home / Gurugram / Health department to use 3500 kits for testing industrial workers

Health department to use 3500 kits for testing industrial workers

gurugram Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:29 IST
The district health department use 3,500 Covid-19 antigen detection kits to test Manesar industrial workers following a district administration’s notification mandating it. The cost for testing them will be borne by the industries.

“Companies will give the list of employees who are to be tested since separate camps cannot be organised in individual companies. The response has been lukewarm. Still, as an association we are collecting the money from different industries and providing it to the health department for arranging the kits,” said Manmohan Gaind, general secretary, Manesar Industries Welfare Association. There are more than 650 industrial units under the association.

Industrial units in the district are to get 10% of their employees tested in August, and thereafter test 5% of their workforce every subsequent month. The first round on August 14 saw 400 tested and only one tested positive. On Tuesday, 448 tests returned seven positives.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “At least 3,500 kits have been arranged and additional 1,200 antigen kits will be made available.”

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, while addressing the media on Tuesday said, “The response from industrial units has been fine.”

The industries were free to choose between Reverse Transcription – Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test and the rapid antigen test. The RT-PCR, which is the gold standard for testing for the virus, costs ₹2,400, while an antigen detection kit costs nearly ₹540.

Gaind said, “With a minimal number of workers being tested positive through antigen tests indicates factories are ensuring social distancing norms and other measures to prevent infection. In the next two weeks, two more testing camps will be organised where 400-500 people will be tested in each of the camps.”

