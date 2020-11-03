e-paper
Home / Gurugram / Health dept issues guidelines to curb spread during festivals

Health dept issues guidelines to curb spread during festivals

gurugram Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Expecting an uptick in Covid-19 cases over the next few days as festivals inch closer, the district health department on Tuesday issued an advisory to control the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 virus. The infection is already showing a record spike in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, 460 new cases were recorded, taking the count of active cases to 3,842 in the district, the highest till now. The total tally has also crossed 31,000 mark in just two days, after it reached 30,000 on November 1. Cases are growing exponentially with daily positivity rate fluctuating between 12% (October 24) to 21% (recorded on November 1). On Tuesday, the positivity rate stood almost 13%.

To curb the infection, the health department has advised citizens not to conduct any festival-related event in containment zones. In case of a fair or exhibition, staggered timing and restricted entry have to be considered. To ensure people are wearing masks and maintaining physical distance in crowded places, associations concerned are advised to use close circuit cameras. For market areas, there should be separate entry and exit, along with thermal screening and the wearing of masks. Also, in religious places, no-touch practice of deity idols has to be followed. Besides, basic respiratory etiquette — use of mask, face cover — has to be followed, as per the guidelines.

People above 60 years of age or those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years are advised to stay at home.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “Cases will continue to increase. Therefore, we have issued the advisory to prevent further escalation. Our focus is on contact tracing and surveillance in containment zones. Since hospitalisation of seriously-ill patients is under control for now, the department will hold a meeting with the district administration and private hospitals post Diwali.”

Currently, 236 Covid-19 patients are admitted to hospitals, while 3,595 are in home-isolation and 11 are in district Covid care centres.

