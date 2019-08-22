Health screening of 57K above age 30 finds 10% may have diabetes, hypertension risk

gurugram

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 07:41 IST

Close to 10% of people above the age of 30 in the district, who were screened for health problems between April and July this year, were found to have suspected diabetes and risk of hypertension, according to officials of the district health department.

The screening is a part of the district health department’s population-based survey to detect the prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and cancer, and provide treatment for them. Between April and July this year, 57,000 people — 21,000 males and 36,000 females — above the age of 30 who had either not been screened before or hadn’t been found positive were screened for the risk factors of non-communicable disease, as per official data. Around 5,800 were found to have suspected diabetes and 5,679 people to have risk factors for hypertension, as per the data.

Close to 104 people were also found with symptoms of oral cancer, 25 women had possible breast cancer and 149 had symptoms of cervical cancer, as per the results of the screening. The screening was done in both rural and urban areas of the district, officials said.

The health department plans to cover eight lakh people under the survey, officials said. “Gurugram is one of the few districts in the state that started this survey around a year ago. Earlier, only rural areas were being covered under the survey, but from April this year, both rural and urban areas are being surveyed,” said Dr Sunita Rathi, in-charge of the survey.

However, officials admitted that the data lacked accuracy and might be prone to errors. “We are still in the initial stages of conducting the survey and data errors are likely due to inefficient reporting of cases or errors in data collection,” Rathi said.

As part of the survey, accredited social health activists (ASHAs) go from door-to-door to get details on family history of non-communicable diseases, lifestyle habits such as use of tobacco, alcohol, among others. The ASHAs submit their findings to the public health centres in the area, and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) follow up with screening disease(s) suspected patient(s) are likely to have, said officials. Those found positive after the screening are referred to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

However, staff involved in the survey said there was no way to follow up whether the patient went to a government hospital or a private hospital. “There is no way to confirmation on the status of patients after the screening is done,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

Officials also said the survey and screening process requires continuous training of ANMs and ASHAs who don’t have prior experience in it. “A training session on the survey will be done later this month where close to 800 workers will be trained,” an official said.

