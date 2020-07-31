HSVP officials asked to expedite resolution of CM, PM Window complaints

gurugram

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:44 IST

Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) officials have been asked to expedite clearing over 350 complaints filed under the public grievance mechanisms launched under the names of the chief minister (CM) and the Prime Minister (PM).

The nodal officer for HSVP administrator, has asked officials though a letter of estate office l ,II, engineering wing, and town and country planning department to resolve these issues at the earliest.

According to records, there were 209 complaints under the CM window and 176 complaints under the PM window that were awaiting clearance.

While a complaint lodged at the windows, launched in 2014, has to be resolved in a month. Each window is monitored by the respective offices.

Earlier, special secretary (grievances and public relations) from the Haryana government had asked the nodal officer to personally monitor and resolve the grievances registered on these portals.

Estate office I has 116 CM and PM Window complaints, while estate office II had 176, estate office Rewari 27 complaints, superintending engineer I has 11 complaints, superintending engineer II has eight complaints, land acquisition officer has 20 complaints, two executive engineers offices have one complaint each, senior town planner office has 24 such complaints and district town planner office has one such complaint.

Abhishek Goyal, whose mother was allotted a plot in 2000 in Narnaul by HSVP, said that for the last two decades they have been waiting for possession of this plot but have got nothing despite making all the payments. “I filed two CM Window complaints in the last two years but both were closed without any resolution. The authorities must treat these issues on priority or else thid system will lose its purpose,” he said, adding that he has pursued the matter with senior officials.

HSVP has appointed a team of officials to resolve these pending complaints, said officials. “I have appointed two persons whose job is to look into these complaints and resolve the matter at the earliest. In other wings of the authority a similar strategy is being implemented and this pendency will be reduced within a month,” said Bharat Bhushan Gogia, estate officer, I.

Jitender Yadav, HSVP administrator, Gurugram, who heads the authority said that directions have been given to concerned officials to resolve these complaints at the earliest. “I am monitoring the issue and a review meeting will be held next week to check the status with different wings,” he said.