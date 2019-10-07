e-paper
Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Indian Railways begins joining approach roads to Bajghera flyover; end in sight

gurugram Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:55 IST
Dhananjay Jha
Dhananjay Jha
After three missed deadlines, the Indian Railways finally placed all the six steel frame girders on the Delhi Rewari railway track to join the two approach roads to the flyover that’s being constructed at the railway crossing on Bajghera road.

On Monday, a senior official of the Indian Railways said that as per the new schedule, the flyover will be opened for traffic on November 30.

The girders—each weighing roughly 95MT and 55 metres in length—were placed in two phases.

“In the first phase, three girders were launched on Friday night between 12.30am and 3.30am. The rest three were launched on Sunday night. There were three cranes of 650 MT, 350 MT and 150 MT to complete the placement. For three hours, when the girders were being launched, on both nights, movement of trains was stopped and electricity supply in the line was suspended,” said deputy chief engineer, Northern Railway, SB Malik, who was present on the occasion with other senior officials.

Explaining the challenges in completing the work, Malik said the delay in launching the girders happened because of technical reasons and rains. “There wasn’t enough space at Bajghera railway crossing for free movement of cranes and girders. So, the girders were lifted 10 metres above the ground and then launched above the railway track. Now, slab casting and blacktopping will be done. The flyover will be ready by November 20 and we will hand it over to the PWD before end of November,” Malik said.

The PWD had planned to build a flyover and underpass at Bajghera Railwa crossing to decongest the Bajghera Road, which is a key link between Gurugram and Delhi, via Palam Vihar, New Palam Vihar and Bijwasan. Thus, it sees heavy traffic congestion, especially during peak hours.

In December 2016, the PWD had commenced construction of the project (flyover and underpass) with two years deadline in December 2018. Since then the deadline for opening of flyover has been changed thrice -- to June 30, August 31 and now November 30.

PWD superintending engineer Chandra Mohan said, “We have requested the Indian Railways to open flyover by mid-November. The traffic has been blocked for three years and residents have bourne the brunt.”

Residents expressed their relief at the progress and said they eagerly await opening of the Bajghera flyover and underpass.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 21:55 IST

