Journalist booked for sexually harassing domestic help in Gurugram

A 53-year-old senior journalist with a national daily was booked for allegedly sexually harassing his 25-year-old domestic help in DLF Phase-3 on Thursday, the police said on Friday. No arrest has been made so far.

The police received a complaint from the woman on Thursday afternoon after which a case was registered under section 354A (sexual harassment) at DLF Phase 3 police station.

Assistant commissioner of police (DLF) Karan Goel said the incident took place around 1am on Thursday. In her statement to the police, the woman alleged she was sexually harassed by her employer, for whom she has been working as a full-time help for the past four years. “She stated that her employer molested her but she managed to escape and took shelter at her friend’s house in the same society. She later informed the security staff who helped her approach the police,” he said.

The journalist did not respond to repeated calls and messages seeking a comment.

The complainant, a native of Odisha, told the police that around 1am she received a call from the suspect’s driver asking her to open the main door. According to the complaint, the accused barged in her room naked. The suspect started touching her inappropriately, but she ran downstairs.

“She said she locked herself in a bathroom. The accused followed her and tried to force the door open. She stayed confined for two hours before sneaking out and seeking help. No one from the suspect’s family was in the house at the time of the incident,” Goel said.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil said the case was transferred to the Sector 51 women police station. “We are conducting a thorough probe and will take appropriate action,” he said.

The police said the woman did not turn up to record her statement in front of a magistrate on Friday.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 00:27 IST