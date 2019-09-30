e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Lift-and-loot gang rob man of ₹100 when he confesses to an empty bank account

gurugram Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Four unidentified men allegedly robbed cash and documents from the employee of a private company after offering him a lift to Delhi. The police said the victim—identified as Santosh Kumar, a native of Bihar who works with a private company in the city—was driven around for half-an-hour and dropped a few metres away from where he was picked up.

The incident took place when the victim, a resident of Dwarka, was waiting for a cab near Iffco Chowk on Sunday morning, after his shift. The police said a car, in which four men were seated, stopped near Iffco Chowk and offered him a lift.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that after driving for a few metres, the suspects allegedly snatched Kumar’s wallet, which had his identification documents, ATM card and ₹100 cash.

“They manhandled him and asked him for the PIN to his ATM card. Since the victim said his bank account did not have any money. They took the ₹100 cash and his documents and dropped him off,” the police officer said, adding that teams using footage from CCTVs in the area to identify the suspects. The police said it was not certain if the suspects were carrying a weapon.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 18 police station on Sunday.

The police said the modus operandi suggests that accused belong to a gang that targets commuters at Subhash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and Iffco Chowk on the highway and loots them on the pretext of offering them a lift.

In a similar case on September 7, the police had booked four men for allegedly robbing ₹42,000 cash and jewellery from a man after offering him a lift to Delhi in a cab from near Rajiv Chowk. The victim, a resident of Sector 82, was driven around for half-an-hour and let go at Iffco Chowk.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 20:53 IST

top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Lost iPhone found underwater after 15 months. It still worked
Lost iPhone found underwater after 15 months. It still worked
Sep 30, 2019 19:27 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News