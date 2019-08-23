Man imprisoned for 20 years in jail for raping his two daughters

gurugram

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 20:20 IST

A city court on Thursday sentenced a 39-year-old man, who was found guilty of raping his two minor daughters at knifepoint at Sohna in 2017, to 20 years in prison and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on him, the police said.

The police said the accused lived with his three children, including the two victims, at a rented accommodation in Sohna.

According to the police, the father had threatened his daughters of dire consequences if they told anyone about the assault. “One of the victims told a school teacher who roped in an NGO and helped them file a police case,” assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said.

Singh said the police had received a complaint on May 10, 2017, from the two minor girls alleging sexual exploitation by their father. The girls in their complaint had mentioned that they were playing with their brother outside the house when their father came home and all of them went inside the house. The man asked one of his daughters and son to play outside and asked the younger one to cook food for him, said police.

“Finding the younger one alone, father raped her at knifepoint and threatened her life. A week after, the father raped the elder daughter,” Singh said.

The police said, the same week, the girls went to school and the elder sister shared their ordeal with a school teacher. The police had registered a case under Section 6 (aggravated sexual assault on child) of the POCSO Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohna City police station.

The victims recorded their statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) before the magistrate in the district and sessions court and their medical examination, which was conducted at the Civil Hospital, had confirmed rape, the police said.

Soon after filing a case, the police had arrested the accused from his house in Sohna. The accused was working with a private company and lived in a rented house along with his three children. The police did not share any information about the children’s mother.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 20:20 IST