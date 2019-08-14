Manager of Gurugram guest house slapped after confrontation over entry

gurugram

The manager of a guest house in DLF Phase 1 was allegedly slapped and assaulted by a group of people after an alleged confrontation over the entry of a guest, said the police on Tuesday.

The police said that the incident took place in the early hours of August 11, and a case was registered after another staffer of the guest house filed a complaint on Monday.

According to the police, two couples had booked two rooms at the guest house on August 10 around 4pm.

In the FIR, the complainant said that both the couples went out at 7pm and returned around 2.15am to the guest house. “One of them was holding a liquor bottle and asked for a pack of ice, which was provided to the guests and they went to their rooms. At 2.55am, a woman friend of the guests arrived. The woman was denied entry as she did not have an identity card. One of the guests took offence at this and went out after threatening the manager,” said the complainant.

The complainant added that the guest returned with some bouncers, who allegedly slapped the manager multiple times and asked him to apologise. “Since the manager was scared, he apologised to them. He was again assaulted and kicked around. The accused persons then threatened him against reporting the incident to the police,” read the complaint.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that in the CCTV footage, one person could be seen slapping the manager while his friends tried to restrain him. “It is not certain if the men accompanying the guest were bouncers. No persons have been arrested so far,” said the police official.

A case was registered under relevant sections, including 147 (rioting), of the IPC at DLF Phase 1 police station, said the police.

