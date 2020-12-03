Most Covid-19 deaths among people aged above 60, shows data

gurugram

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:20 IST

Almost two-thirds of the patients who succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, since the outbreak of the pandemic were aged above 60, according to the district health department data. A majority of them were on ventilator support at the time of death, the numbers show.

On December 2, the Covid-19 toll of Gurugram crossed 300, of which 193 were senior citizens. As per the data, 82 (27.3%) of the 193 were in their sixties, while 73 were in their seventies and 38 in their eighties. Also, 46 aged 51 to 60 succumbed to the disease.

In comparison, 28 deaths occurred among the patients aged 21 to 40, while 29 aged 41 to 50 succumbed to the disease, as per the data, which reiterates that older adults having underlying health conditions are at an increased risk, as Covid-19 burdens their immune system.

As per the data, people having multiple co-morbidities, such as diabetes, hypertension and other illnesses, are highly impacted after contracting the virus. These account for almost 30% of the deaths, which has increased from 27.5% share, when the district recorded 200 deaths on October 25. Likewise, deaths due to single co-morbid conditions has also spiked from 22% to around 20%.

The maximum surge was seen under the miscellaneous category, which takes into account diseases other than diabetes, hypertension, diseases of liver, kidney or any neurological illness. The category has shown a drastic spike of 21% from the share of 14% recorded in October.

“In the miscellaneous category, other diseases like tuberculosis, pneumonia, septicemia, other auto-immune and influenza-like illness are counted,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

“The death audit committee constituted at the district level keeps a record of these deaths to study the cause. Overall in Gurugram, death numbers are controlled due to early referrals and management of home isolated patients.”

Dr Rajesh Kumar, former head of community medicine and public health, PGIMER-Chandigarh, said that in the miscellaneous/other category, unclassified deaths are also included. “In many cases, it is difficult to ascertain the cause of death due to which it remains unclassified.”

Deaths among patients having diabetes accounts for 10% of the total toll, the same as it was when 200 deaths were recorded, despite an increase in active cases. Likewise, deaths due to liver, kidney or neurological disorders stood at 1.5%-2%, accounting for a similar share previously. Deaths among patients with heart conditions showed a minor increase — from 8.5% in October to 9.6% in December.

As per the data, almost 97% of those who died had been hospitalised, with at least 209, which is almost 70%, put on ventilator support. As many as 76 were on oxygen support, with six on non-invasive ventilation (NIV). In the last nine months, as many as nine people were brought dead, indicating they have not received access to health care at the right time or late diagnosis, as per the data.

The occupation-wise break up of the data points out that 59 people had private jobs or business, two were self-employed and three were unemployed. As many as 34 were homemakers while three were labourers/farmers. Also, one health care worker and a government employee died due to illness.