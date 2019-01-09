Officials blame illegal constructions in Gurugram’s DLF-3 for water crisis

Residents of U Block in DLF 3 have complained that they have not been getting adequate or regular drinking water supply for the last four days. Residents said that they have to frequently purchase water from private suppliers to meet their daily needs.

“I have not received adequate water since Sunday and was forced to buy water from a private tanker,” said Manoj Sharma, a resident.

The official in charge of water distribution to DLF-3, however, denied the allegations of water shortage. The official said that residents have constructed additional floors, illegally, up to eight or nine storeys in some cases, on 60 square yard plots, which is leading to pressure on the existing infrastructure such as water, road and electricity.

DLF Limited distributes water to residents that it gets from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the controlling authority.

Sandeep Dahiya, executive engineer, GMDA, and in-charge of water supply, said, “There is no fault on our part as we have been supplying adequate water to DLF.”

Unlike other blocks where the plots are bigger than 60 square yards, with no building violations, U Block is the hub of illegal construction in terms of violations on 60 square yard plots, the smallest in DLF-3, officials said.

“Contrary to the rule, every plot owner has constructed an average of five floors and many have even eight-nine floors as well. Essential services like water and electricity have been sanctioned according to the actual population. So the water and power crises are mainly because of this deep-rooted problem. Also, guest houses have been constructed on 70% of the plots, burdening the existing infrastructure,” a DLF employee said.

Many residents have been consistently posting messages about water shortage in the residents’ WhatsApp group, which has administrative officials and DLF executives as members.

Prantik Sanyal, a resident, said, “I am a law abiding resident and there is no violation in my building. Why should we suffer on account of others’ fault? The developer and administration are solely responsible for allowing illegal constructions and they should take appropriate action. I am forced to purchase water from a private tanker in winter due to no fault of mine.”

“I purchased 2,000 litres of water on Sunday. Why would we raise a false concern as the DLF executives are saying? If the DLF people are taking us for granted, it is unfortunate,” said Sanjiv Raina, another resident.

Kusum Yadav, the area councillor, said, “The district administration should intervene to act against illegal constructions in Phase-3 to normalise the perennial water and electricity problems.”

Last summer, water and electricity shortage caused massive resentment among residents, who blocked the Moulsari Road in June for three hours.

SP Sehrawat, district town planner (enforcement), said, “We have written to Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and GMDA to disconnect water and electricity from illegal buildings, which is the only way to fix the problems. Water and electricity crises are bound to take place around the year if the problem is not fixed now.”

