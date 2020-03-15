e-paper
Overflowing drain makes life difficult in Kherki Daula village

Overflowing drain makes life difficult in Kherki Daula village

gurugram Updated: Mar 15, 2020 23:51 IST
Sewage from a choked open drain has been flowing on a 150-200-metre road stretch in Kherki Daula village, causing problems for the residents with its foul smell and leading to difficulties in crossing the road due to the dirty water. Locals said that despite complaints, almost a month has passed but no corrective action has been taken by municipal authorities. Students of the local government school are also facing issues as there is dirty water collected at its entrance, villagers said.

“We are facing a lot of problems due to the sewage that is spilling on the road as it is a busy stretch and hundreds of people cross it daily. Students of the government school are also facing a lot of problems,” said Dileep Yadav, a resident of the village, who also owns a shop in the area. The locals said that they had lodged a complaint with the MCG on February 11 and after that had taken up the issue multiple times with the junior engineer concerned as well as the executive engineer over the phone but no corrective action had been taken.

Ramesh Kumar, another resident of the area, said that in the wake of the Coronavirus threat, it is important that drains are cleaned and sewage is not spilt on road. “It has become difficult for locals to pass this stretch. We can understand that there is a problem for a week or 10 days, but, shockingly, no action has been taken even after that period has passed,” he said.

Kherki Daula has a large number of migrant residents along with locals, as a result of which the population of the village has increased manifold. The locals said that hundreds of migrant workers live in the area and face issues due to poor sanitary conditions.

Raman Sharma, chief engineer, MCG, said that he will issue immediate directions to the officials concerned to resolve this complaint at the earliest. “This issue will be resolved at the earliest and I will seek a report on it,” said Sharma.

