Petrol pump owner in Gurugram duped of Rs 15 lakh

gurugram

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:19 IST

Police on Tuesday booked a transporter for allegedly duping a petrol pump owner of Rs 15.38 lakh after purchasing diesel from him and later trying to frame him in a false case in Sidhrawali village in Bilaspur.

According to the police, the petrol pump owner said that the transporter was known to him and had started purchasing diesel from him in September 2017, offering to pay later. Police said the following month, his brother also started purchasing diesel and the combined outstanding amount had reached Rs 15,38,162.

In the complaint, the owner said that when he confronted the accused about the payment, he offered to park his truck at the petrol pump as collateral. “He said that he would take the truck only when he had made the payment. But later, he informed the police that I had looted the truck to frame me in a false case. He also threatened me by boasting about his ‘connections’,” said the victim in the complaint.

Police said the accused person was yet to be arrested.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the accused person had asked his wife to make a phone call to report that their truck was stolen. “When we reached the petrol pump, we found out that the accused had duped the pump owner,” said the official.

A case was registered against the accused person under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) at Bilaspur police station, said police.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 10:00 IST