Residents allege cross-border movement from Delhi at Salarpur, seek stricter vigil

gurugram

Updated: May 13, 2020 23:14 IST

Residents have alleged that workers from Delhi continue to pour into the city through the Salapur border, despite the lockdown and curbs imposed by the Haryana government on cross-border movement of commuters from Delhi. Residents of sectors 21 and 22 wrote to the police on Wednesday, asking them to curtail the movement of pedestrians, cyclists and bikers from Delhi, who are entering the city through their residential areas.

“We wrote to the police on Wednesday requesting them to stop such movement of people till the situation becomes normal and borders de-sealed. Residents in our sector are worried as coronavirus cases in Delhi are increasing and this has caused an increase of cases in Gurugram also, due to which the Haryana government ordered police to seal all border and roads for movement, except essential services,” said Shahipal Yadav, the president of the Sector 21 residents’ welfare association (RWA).

The police sealed all Gurugram-Delhi borders on May 1. “Borders at Bijwasan, Kapashera, Sarhaul and MG Road have all been sealed. Thousands of workers live in Delhi villages adjoining Gurugram’s industrial hub of Udyog Vihar. Many factories and constructions have resumed operations and these workers have no way to reach these sites or units but to use the Salapur route,” said Bhim Singh, the president of Sector 22 RWA.

Police put barricades and deployed four police personnel at Salapur border after the restriction was imposed on movement.

Naresh Kumar, a resident, whose house is on the Gurugram side at the border, said, “I have shot many videos and clicked many pictures of frequent movement of pedestrians, cyclists and bikers — the rush can be seen in morning and evening. The police hardly stop them. We have raised complaints with these videos and pictures on Twitter tagging all top officials and chief minister office also.”

Rajender Kumar, station house officer, Palam Vihar, said, “We have deployed adequate police at Salapur border and movement is restricted. However, I will look into the residents’ complaints.”