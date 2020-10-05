Residents of DLF Phase-2 raise security concerns after gang-rape incident

gurugram

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 23:33 IST

A day after a 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by four men, three of whom worked with food delivery aggregators, in a real estate office in DLF Phase-2, residents of the locality raised security concerns, alleging that police patrolling had been lax especially during the night time. They urged the police to increase deployment at key entry points of the locality to check crime.

Several residents and representatives of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of DLF-2 met the station house officer (SHO) of Phase-2 police station on Sunday and discussed their concerns.

Vivek Rastogi, a resident of J Block, said, “Security needs to be strengthened. There have been several incidents of crime in the past few months and police patrolling is insufficient. There have been cases of eve-teasing and snatching, while anti-social elements often lurk in the internal lanes, creating nuisance. Safety remains a concern especially during the night time. My car was stolen last year and we have now recruited a private guard for security.”

The members of the RWA requested the police to have permanent police deployment at two check posts — near Sikanderpur Metro station on MG road and near DLF City Court side — on roads leading towards the locality. The colony, which has over 3,500 plots, is one of the oldest residential areas and serves as a link to MG Road and National Highway 48. Built in 1986, it is spread across 488 acres with more than 20,000 residents staying there. The responsibility of the upkeep of the colony is in the process of being taken over by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) from DLF.

Praveen Chandra, another resident, said, “It is a shocking incident. Security needs to be beefed up especially at the entry and exit points. Trespassing is a major concern. The authorities should create a system to ensure that the security guards keep a check on people delivering groceries, food, courier services in the locality and register their details at entry points.”

Manish Dhawan, president, DLF-2 RWA, said, “After the incident, the issue has been discussed among residents and we have shared our inputs with the police. On Sunday night, the SHO and some RWA members took a round of the colony and identified certain points, where vigilance needs to be ramped up. Meanwhile, we are also working to get boom barriers installed on all the external entry gates, which would automatically improve the situation of trespassing and access points would be secured.”

Dhawan added that there are a total of six external gates to the colony, and at all the six gates, private security from DLF is deputed. Despite repeated attempts, representatives from DLF could not be reached for comment. Meanwhile, the four accused men, who were arrested on Sunday morning, were produced in a district court on Monday and sent to judicial custody.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “At the two check points mentioned by the residents, additional policemen have been deployed. We are looking into the security concerns raised by the people and a security plan shall be prepared accordingly.”

(With inputs from Kartik Kumar)