e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / School education department writes to FFRC, asks it to look into the grievances of parents

School education department writes to FFRC, asks it to look into the grievances of parents

gurugram Updated: May 08, 2020 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The principal secretary of the school education department, on Friday, wrote to the chairpersons of the Fee and Fund Regulatory Committee (FFRC) of six districts, including Gurugram, and asked them to address the grievances of parents with respect to the payment of school fees during the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. The secretary said that some private schools were violating the directions of the education department issued in the matter and forcing parents to pay the school fees of their children.

In a letter shared with the divisional commissioner-cum-chairman, FFRC, of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Karnal, Hisar and Rohtak, the secretary wrote that economic activities across various sectors in the state have been disrupted in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, due to which some parents have been left under acute financial stress.

“All business/professional/non-essential activities have ceased to function due to which, some parents, are not in a position to pay the school fee of their wards,” stated the letter. It also mentioned that due to the early closure of schools in view of the lockdown, the expenditure on co-curricular activities, sports activities, transportation and other development-related activities was not incurred.

The secretary reiterated that the department had issued orders regarding the payment of fees on April 23, according to which only monthly tuition fee could be sought during the lockdown. The FFRC chairman was asked to ensure that the orders issued by the government are followed and action is taken against private schools if they are found to be violating the directions. The FFRC has also been asked to submit an action-taken report to the department.

Last week, the Haryana Progressive School Conference, a consortium of private schools, wrote to the chief minister, demanding that the government clarify as to whether fee exemption has been directed or only deferment of the payment of certain fee components other than tuition fee has been granted for the duration of the lockdown. Haryana Abhibhavak Ekta Manch, a parents’ body, has demanded that the word “deferred” from the April 23 order is removed and that the new orders give them a “waiver” instead.

Colonel (retired) KR Pratap Singh, president of the Haryana Progressive School Conference, said that schools were under financial stress since not many parents were coming forward to pay the tuition fees. “Apart from the salaries of teachers, schools need to pay for the transport staff, EMI of buses, and fulfil other financial commitments. Deferment of fees cannot continue for too long,” said Singh.

Kailash Sharma, general secretary of Haryana Abhibhavak Ekta Manch, a parents’ body, said that schools would charge exorbitant fees after the lockdown. Therefore, given the financial strain on parents, a fee waiver was needed.

top news
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In