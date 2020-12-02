Sirhaul toll to Iffco Chowk road to be beautified

gurugram

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 23:00 IST

The stretch between Sirhaul toll and Iffco Chowk along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway will soon be beautified with flowers, a release issued by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Wednesday stated. Work will commence from Thursday following a site inspection.

The decision was taken following a meeting between MCG and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials on Wednesday afternoon at the NHAI’s Sirhaul toll plaza office.

MCG joint commissioner (Swachh Bharat Mission) Dheeraj Kumar and NHAI Project Director Shashi Bhushan chaired the meeting.

NHAI officials said that they would instruct their concessioners to prepare the site for beautification so that the saplings could be planted by the end of the year. They also said that they are undertaking several types of activities to make the national highway more secure. These include installation of markers and reflectors, better lighting, landscaping, and improved signage.

For this project, encroachments along the green belts on both sides of the carriageway will be removed from the seven-kilometre stretch besides making the area waste-free. As per NHAI officials privy to the matter, the project will be further expanded to Dhaula Kuan on one side and towards Hero Honda Chowk on the other direction in the next phase, thereby beautifying the entire 35-kilometre stretch.

The MCG which has four nurseries across different parts of the city would be responsible for both providing and planting flower saplings as well as maintaining the green belts and flower saplings along the seven-kilometre stretch.

“The beautifying project has been initiated under the Mission Green Gurugram project for making Gurugram a clean and beautiful city. Both departments have exchanged numbers of their contractors that will be working under this project and the planting of saplings will commence from 11 am onwards on Thursday following a site inspection. We are aiming to complete the work within December,” said MCG joint commissioner Kumar.