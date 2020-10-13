Sohna shoot-out: Two more aides of gangster Sube Gujjar arrested

gurugram

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 23:02 IST

A week after three sharpshooters of Sube Gujjar’s gang were arrested after an exchange of gunfire with the police in Sohna, two more aides of Gujjar were arrested on Monday night.

The police said the accused men were arrested after a brief chase during which they allegedly fired two gunshots at the policemen. No one was injured in the incident, said the police, adding that a countrymade gun, a cartridge and a motorcycle were seized.

According to the police, the crime branch of Sector 39 was stationed at a check post on Hasanpur-Darbaripur crossing for routine inspection of passing vehicles. A motorcycle, which did not have a registration number plate, was asked to stop by the policemen. The motorcyclist, however, allegedly rammed the motorcycle into a barricade and tried to escape. The barricade and a police constable fell due to the collision, following which the policemen chased the duo in a car.

The police said during the chase, the pillion rider fired two gunshots at the policemen but they missed hitting them. The suspects, identified as Jaivir and Ved Prakash, hailing from Bar Gujjar in Kherki Daula, were both held after a short chase.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “Prima facie, a probe has found that they worked as informants in Sube Gujjar’s gang and passed on inputs to him on a routine basis. They conducted recee and identified certain potential targets and locations. On the directions of Gujjar, they were involved in several crimes. They were loitering in the area to potentially commit a crime before they were caught. We are checking their criminal record.”

A case was registered against the suspects under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and The Arms Act at Badshahpur police station.

On October 6, three sharpshooters of Gujjar’s gang — Rajesh Kumar alias Fauji, Kamal alias Kamli and Aman alias Sardar — were arrested after a shoot-out with the police, during which at least 25 gunshots were allegedly fired in Sohna. Two suspects and two policemen had suffered gunshot wounds and the police had recovered two pistols, two revolvers, a countrymade gun, 110 live cartridges, a backpack, and a motorcycle from their possession.

A probe had found that the trio was part of a ‘sleeper cell’ of shooters, whom Sube had allegedly instructed to carry out a series of crimes, starting with the murder of a property dealer in Dhunela, to establish supremacy. The trio had conducted a recce for two days and assembled a cache of weapons for the murder. The other gang members in Gujjar’s gang were unaware of the recruitment of these ‘silent’ sharp shooters.

Fauji, who was Gujjar’s most trusted aide, kept him informed of the gang’s activities. He had recruited the other two shooters. Sube Gujjar, a former sharpshooter of gangster Kaushal, has assumed leadership of the gang in the past one year. He has a reward of ₹5 lakh for information leading to his arrest.