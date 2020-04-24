Some construction work to resume in city, all social-distancing, lockdown procedures to be followed

gurugram

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:17 IST

The work for building an underpass at Huda City Centre Metro station resumed on Friday, a day after the district administration granted approval to this site and three other sites — Basai Chowk, Shankar Chowk and Sohna Road — to restart construction, while adhering to prescribed guidelines and social distancing norms amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is custodian authority of underpass and Basai Chowk flyover, while NHAI is looking after the construction of the Sohna Road flyover. NHAI and GMDA together are building the Shankar Chowk flyover. The two agencies applied separately for resumption a week ago.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, which is the custodian authority of the underpass project, had applied for permissions for resumption of work along with other development projects such as one at Basai Chowk flyover and other for flyover at Shankar Chowk, NH 48, in the city that had been stopped in the last week of March after the Centre announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Work on the L-shape underpass at HUDA City Centre, which is coming up near the Metro station’s Gate No 1, started in September last year on a 11-month deadline, which will most likely not be met now, officials said. Officials said permission had been granted to start work with 40 workers only instead of the original strength of 200. The availability of construction material continues to be an issue during the lockdown, which will be in place till May 3 at least..

A senior GMDA official said, “The contractor cannot be forced to expedite the construction work in such a situation when there is a shortage of manpower and construction material. However, we will try to complete the underpass work by November this year.”

Once completed, commuters heading from Signature Tower on NH 48 towards Sector 45, 44 and Bakhtawar Chowk can use this underpass to travel signal-free.

VS Kundu, GMDA chief executive officer, said, “Deadlines of stalled projects will be reviewed in the current scenario. All such projects are bound to go slow in terms of construction activities, due to many constraints. We have to make sure all norms of social distancing and lockdown restrictions remain in force.”

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has got approval for lane widening and flyover work for Sohna Road.

NHAI, along with GMDA, is constructing flyover at Shankar Chowk, work on which is likely to resume from Saturday. GMDA’s flyover work at Basai Chowk will start from Sunday.

Ashok Sharma, NHAI project director, said, “Approval for Sohna Road project and Shankar Chowk project has been granted and contractor will start work in day or two.”