Teachers to focus on individualised education plans, student enrolment

gurugram

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:44 IST

The directorate of education has asked schools to ensure that they reach out to all students and get them to join online classes. With many migrants returning to their hometowns, the department has asked schools to focus on improving the dropout ratio and ensuring that they give new students attention and make efforts to connect with old students who might return.

In a directive shared with school heads and teachers earlier this week, the department outlined a roadmap for various activities that need to be carried out during remote learning. Besides focusing on improving enrolment rates, the department has asked school teachers to create individualised education plans (IEP) keeping in view the minimum level of learning.

Since the nationwide lockdown implemented on March 25 to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), schools across the country have been suspended. The central government is scheduled to review the situation only next month. The Haryana government started the ‘Ghar se Padhao’ campaign on April 14 to ensure that teachers remain in regular contact with parents and students through WhatsApp during the lockdown. While teachers share academic videos and worksheets, students maintain a dedicated notebook to record their work.

Suman Sharma, the principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 4/7, Urban Estate, said that more students had enrolled at school in the lockdown’s aftermath.

“More students have enrolled during the lockdown. Many of these children used to study at private schools, but with physical classes getting suspended due to the pandemic and parents struggling to pay the fee, they moved them to government schools. Parents don’t see the point in paying the fee for online classes,” Sharma said.

Some students have returned to their hometowns due to the pandemic. While some collected their school-leaving certificates before they left, schools have attempted to stay in touch with others who are expected to return.

“Some students are going back to states like Bihar and Bengal. We have asked such parents to stay in touch with the teachers and ensure that their children take part in online classes. They can renew their admission when they return to the city,” Sharma said.

Another government school principal, who didn’t wish to be named, said that while the government has asked schools to prepare teaching material in line with students’ learning levels and create individualised education plans, implementing them would be difficult with online classes taking place through WhatsApp. “In comparison to physical classes, online classes are restrictive. Most students are studying through WhatsApp, which is not the best platform for assessing students’ capabilities. We have, however, directed all teachers to take feedback and connect with students on phone calls to bridge the gap,” the school head said.