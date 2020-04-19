To operate in Gurugram, industries with MHA go-ahead must seek state approval through Saral portal

gurugram

Industrial units and businesses in the district, which are eligible as per home ministry guidelines to resume operations, will have to apply to the Haryana government through the Saral portal and seek approval to do so. VS Kundu, CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), who is also the monitoring official for the district for Covid-19, said on Sunday that there would be no automatic approval for resuming industrial operations in the city from April 20. The clarification came after the Haryana government brought out guidelines for the gradual easing of the lockdown across the state.

Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal and Nuh are included in the red zone due to the high number of Covid-19 positive cases in these districts.

“Committees for the review of applications will be formed at sub-divisional level, municipal level and district level. Once these are approved, only then industries can operate,“ Kundu said, adding that though Gurugram is in the red zone (with 37 Covid-19 cases), certain areas will be open for industries to operate but not without approval.

The Gurugram labour department, meanwhile, said that industries will be given permission gradually but the keyword would be preventing the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). “The industries that want to operate must be adequately prepared. We have to see whether there is space for workers’ lodgings, are facilities created to ensure safe work and travel, how many workers are required,” said Munish Sharma, additional labour commissioner, NCR.

As per the labour department, there are around 1,400 small and large units in the Manesar industrial township and around 1,400 in Udyog Vihar, and they would have to route their applications through the Saral portal of the Haryana government to seek permission. “As per the SoP issued by Haryana government, applications of these firms would be processed in a decentralised manner so that decisions can be taken speedily. However, we will have to ensure that guidelines pertaining to safe working are followed,” said Sharma.

Outlining the conditions under which the operations will be allowed, the additional labour commissioner said that cross-border movement of workers from Delhi or Faridabad will not be allowed, or if required, they will be allowed to cross over only once. “There will be no daily movement across the border. We prefer that people walk, cycle or take two-wheelers to work. The workers can also stay inside the units or nearby,” said Sharma, adding that permission for operating cabs and buses will also not be given.

The department will also seek an affidavit from industrial and business units regarding their acceptance of the norms.

In exceptional cases, the administration can allow the use of cars, but only one passenger and driver will be allowed. “It is not that we don’t want industries to resume operations but the priority is to contain the spread of the virus. So we want business units to take the precautions very seriously and adopt them in letter and spirit,” he said.

As per the guidelines issued by the Haryana government, block-level committees will approve applications of industries or commercial establishments with 25 employees. As for companies with employees between 25 and 200, their applications will be scrutinised by the additional deputy commissioner or the municipal corporation. For companies with more than 200 employees, a committee headed by the deputy commissioner will provide approval.

For the construction industry also, the labour department said that permission will have to be sought via the Saral portal and only those projects, which have labour on-site, will be considered for permission.

Based on the area of operation, the administration will also issue passes to the workers to allow their movement and access to their respective workplaces.

The industrialists of the city, meanwhile, said that they hope to get permission by the end of the week as both Manesar and Udyog Vihar industrial estates are outside containment zones.

“We are expecting that the entire process of permission to smoothen within three to four days. It would be wise to start economic activity gradually so that we can move towards normalcy,” said Manmohan Gaind, vice president, Manesar Industries’ Welfare Association.