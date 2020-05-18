To seek appointment or lodge complaint, just send email to DTCP

gurugram

In a bid to ensure that social distancing norms are followed and development work does not suffer, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) has created different email IDs to seek appointments, lodge complaints and get information on building plans, among other issues.

DTCP officials said that the emails sent to them would elicit response within 24 hours and a dedicated team would be monitoring the communication with applicants.

The department said on Monday that emails for pending permissions can be sent to pendingpermissiondtpe@gmail.com. Similarly, to lodge complaints and check their status, emails can be sent to complaintsdtpe@gmail.com, while to seek appointments, the mails should be sent to appointmentsdtpe@gmail.com.

RS Bhath, district town planner, said that the purpose of these email IDs is to ensure office work is carried out smoothly and by maintaining the social distancing norms. “The objective now is to use online tools, so that people have minimal need to visit the DTP office. Meetings should be held on basis of prior appointments to avoid crowding,” he said.

The department has also taken similar steps for the enforcement wing and complaints can be lodged online through the email ID shared with people.

The department also said that it has come to its notice that construction work in violation of norms is being carried out in some parts of the city, which shall not be allowed.

“We have issued a notice to a resident of Sector 104 for constructing an unauthorized room and a boundary wall in the revenue estate of village Gurgaon. It was also found that the said land is earmarked for construction of 24-metre road. Similar violations have been reported earlier also and these shall not be allowed to continue,” said Bhath.

The officials said that they are particularly concerned over illegal construction on land earmarked for 24-metre roads as these are necessary for licensed colonies to get access to master roads as per the sectoral plan.