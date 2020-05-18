e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / To seek appointment or lodge complaint, just send email to DTCP

To seek appointment or lodge complaint, just send email to DTCP

gurugram Updated: May 18, 2020 23:02 IST
Abhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl
Hindustantimes
         

In a bid to ensure that social distancing norms are followed and development work does not suffer, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) has created different email IDs to seek appointments, lodge complaints and get information on building plans, among other issues.

DTCP officials said that the emails sent to them would elicit response within 24 hours and a dedicated team would be monitoring the communication with applicants.

The department said on Monday that emails for pending permissions can be sent to pendingpermissiondtpe@gmail.com. Similarly, to lodge complaints and check their status, emails can be sent to complaintsdtpe@gmail.com, while to seek appointments, the mails should be sent to appointmentsdtpe@gmail.com.

RS Bhath, district town planner, said that the purpose of these email IDs is to ensure office work is carried out smoothly and by maintaining the social distancing norms. “The objective now is to use online tools, so that people have minimal need to visit the DTP office. Meetings should be held on basis of prior appointments to avoid crowding,” he said.

The department has also taken similar steps for the enforcement wing and complaints can be lodged online through the email ID shared with people.

The department also said that it has come to its notice that construction work in violation of norms is being carried out in some parts of the city, which shall not be allowed.

“We have issued a notice to a resident of Sector 104 for constructing an unauthorized room and a boundary wall in the revenue estate of village Gurgaon. It was also found that the said land is earmarked for construction of 24-metre road. Similar violations have been reported earlier also and these shall not be allowed to continue,” said Bhath.

The officials said that they are particularly concerned over illegal construction on land earmarked for 24-metre roads as these are necessary for licensed colonies to get access to master roads as per the sectoral plan.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In