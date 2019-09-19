Two booked for duping man of ₹3 lakh

gurugram

Two men were booked on Wednesday for allegedly duping a man of ₹3 lakh on the pretext doubling his money within 150 days. The incident was reported from DLF Phase 2. The police said that the accused men, whose whereabouts are yet to be traced, allegedly ran a website from their base in CA market, DLF Phase 2.

The victim was identified as Pawan, a resident of Rohtak who runs his own business, the police said, adding that the incident took place a few months ago when he received a call from one of the accused who promised to “double his money”.

The police said that to build Pawan’s confidence, the accused credited double the investment installment the first few times, but once Pawan transferred a larger installment, they went incommunicado.

“The accused men lured the victim by saying that they will double his money if invests through them. Pawan gave them a total of ₹3 lakh in multiple transactions. The accused men initially gave him ‘returns’ of ₹9,000 and ₹10,000. Later, they stopped paying him and did not pick up his calls. No suspect has been arrested so far. Police are investigating the number of people involved in the fraud,” DLF Phase 2 station house officer Vinod Kumar said.

The police were also yet to confirm the number of people who allegedly made investments through the accused men.

A case was registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF Phase-2 police station on Wednesday.

