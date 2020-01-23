e-paper
Two owners booked for not repaying loan taken from a private finance company

Two owners booked for not repaying loan taken from a private finance company

gurugram Updated: Jan 23, 2020 21:16 IST
Two owners of a logistics company in Sector 14 were booked on Wednesday for allegedly taking a loan from a private finance company to buy trucks and not repaying the full amount. The police said that the owners had taken a loan of ₹15.62 crore but repaid only ₹10 crore. The finance company took away the chassis of the trucks but the owners did not return the bodies of the vehicles.

According to the police, the defaulting company took a loan from the complainant company to buy 55 new trucks and 13 used ones. The owners of the company allegedly took loans in multiple instalments between 2017 and 2018.

In the police complaint, the complainant stated, “The accused persons defaulted in repayment of loans for the aforesaid 68 trucks and the complainant company was constrained to recall the entire loan amount on March 13, 2019. However, as the loan amount was not repaid, the complainant company was constrained to take possession of the aforementioned 68 trucks upon their surrender by the accused on June 19, 2019, however at the time of taking possession the accused persons surrendered only the 68 chassis of trucks and outrightly refused to surrender the body of 68 trucks (sic).”

Jasvir, station house officer (SHO), Sector 14 police station, said that the logistics company ran into losses and failed to repay the amount. “We received the complaint from the court on Wednesday and registered the case. The suspected men did not return the bodies of the trucks and the loan they had taken from the finance company. They are yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case,” he added.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 120B, 403, 405, 406, 415, 417, 418, 420, 422, 424, 463, 464, 465 and 468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 14 police station on Wednesday.

