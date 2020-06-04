Victor Valley residents stage sit-in at developer’s office after being left without support staff since lockdown

gurugram

Around 200 residents of Ireo Victor Valley condominium in Sector 67 staged a sit-in protest outside the developer’s office in Sector 65 on Thursday morning over alleged irregularities in flats and lack of promised amenities. They said that no staff has been available during the lockdown and that there has been no sanitisation of the premises despite two residents having tested positive for Covid-19.

They raised slogans and demanded that the developer return money collected from them.

Residents, including women, senior citizens and officials of multinational companies, who took part in the demonstration said the condominium lacks adequate maintenance and power infrastructure, despite the flats being handed to buyers three years ago and them having paid all charges, including for electrification.

They said they have filed a complaint with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority online on Wednesday.

Namit Jaiswal, a resident at the protest, said that they are facing difficulties managing services, such as cleaning, gardening and plumbing. “There are two positive cases in the condominium and we have to ensure the area is clean and hygienic, but there is no one to even clean the common area and we are dividing duties among ourselves,” he said.

Residents alleged that the developer has not paid the property management firm, due to which there are hardly any security guards and essential workers, such as plumbers, electricians and housekeeping staff, have left the place.

“There are frequent power cuts and voltage fluctuations. The society runs on diesel gensets and is yet to have proper electricity connections of 33 KVA. Presently, we have 11 KVA, which is not enough for 500 families. During the power cut, lifts stop working. We have elderly people living on the 30th and 40th floors. How will they climb so many stairs?” said Brigadier (retd) Suresh Kumar Sareen.

A spokesperson for Ireo said, “We will address all grievances of residents on Friday at 11am at our office. We will take care of the issues in due course of time.”

Residents also submitted a complaint to the police, stating that they have already held meetings with the developer and their maintenance team to get 33 KV connections from the state power distribution company, but so far, there has been no response. “The project was supposed to have DHBVN connections within six months from the date of first possession, but even after three years, they are using a temporary connection,” read the complaint submitted to the police.

Residents alleged that they are paying over ₹12 per unit of electricity, instead of the ₹6.68, as per the conditions of the occupancy certificate (OC). “As per the OC, 33 KVA station with 12 MW load was to be given to the complex instead builder has taken 5MW temporary connection where electricity charges are ₹12 and plus per unit. We are paying ₹6.68 through the prepaid meter, while the balance of ₹5.50 per unit is to be paid by the developer. However, the entire bill amount of DHBVN, including the builder’s share, is being paid by the RWA,” said Koustav M Dhar, another resident.

Aman Yadav, the assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said that they have received a complaint from the residents and are probing the matter.