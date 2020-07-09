e-paper
Web portal launched for all Covid-19 info from Gurugram, Haryana

gurugram Updated: Jul 09, 2020 00:02 IST
The district administration on Wednesday launched a web- portal, coronaharyana.in, for all Covid-19 related information and data from the district and entire state. The portal has been built by Gurugrm Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) and contains details like availability of isolation and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds at different hospitals, test reports, number of cases in large outbreak areas, among other features.

The website will help citizens in getting access to all healthcare facilities at a time when coronavirus cases in the city have crossed the 6,000 mark.

Through the portal, people can get details on all helpline number, isolation centres, quarantine, hospitals and laboratories for Covid-19 testing, a statement released by the district administration said on Wednesday. Locating hospitals will be easy as the portal has GPS coordinates of all health facilities and isolation centres. There are 42 isolation centres in the city and 40 hospitals in the city, where 1,486 beds have been reserved for Covid patients.

To facilitate expat population living in the state, especially in Gurugram, the portal can be accessed in 108 languages, as per the statement. It also provides information like if a person is tested positive then what precautions should they take and who should they contact for further treatment. An official spokesperson said, people who have given their samples can check their reports online. Citizens can access the dashboard to see the Covid 19 affected areas in their cities and the number of cases in each of these areas. The deputy commissioner of each district has been appointed as nodal officer for the website

