Woman killed in hit-and-run while trying to return to her home amid lockdown

gurugram Updated: Mar 24, 2020 23:09 IST
A 23-year-old woman was killed when an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit her at Iffco Chowk on Monday morning. The police said that the woman was not able to find any means of public transport to return home after the company where she worked was closed due to the lockdown across the city in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the police, the victim was identified by her first name as one Sakshi. She was a resident of Rajiv Nagar. The police said that she worked at a private company based in Udyog Vihar.

On Monday morning, she reached her office around 7am and was told that the company had shut down due to the lockdown, the police said, adding that she then went to the Iffco Chowk to find public transport to return home. However, there were no means of transport available.

In the police complaint, her brother stated that around 9am, he received a phone call from Sakshi, who asked him to pick her up at the Iffco Chowk. “When I reached the Iffco Chowk, I saw that an unidentified vehicle had hit her. The driver had fled the spot with his vehicle. I took her to a hospital in Sector 9 from where she was referred to another hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival,” he added.

Bijinder Singh, assistant sub-inspector, Sector 17/18 police station, said that Sakshi had sustained fatal injuries on her head. “The suspect is yet to be identified and arrested. We are investigating the case,” he added.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 17/18 police station on Monday.

