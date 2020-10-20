5 reasons why you should eat kuttu ka atta even after Navratras are over

health

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 10:08 IST

Do you wait for Navratri to eat the delicious kuttu ka atta? Turns out, you should be eating it all year round! That’s because kuttu ka atta, also known as buckwheat, is loaded with wholesome health benefits. In fact, it contains nutrients that can boost your well-being with regular consumption.

Just bake some goodies with this nutritious atta for these five benefits:

1. IT CAN AID WEIGHT LOSS

Kuttu ka atta is loaded with proteins but doesn’t contain a high number of calories. Hence, it is actually digested easier than the commonly used wheat flour. What’s more, it is gluten-free and aids improved absorption of other nutrients. This increases the speed of metabolism. Also, its glycemic index is low which is another factor that can aid weight loss.

2. IT IS GUT-FRIENDLY

Another nutrient that buckwheat flour is packed with is fibre. It helps in influencing the gastrointestinal hormones that aid improved digestion. This can be extremely helpful to those who experience bloating and indigestion. Those who suffer from Celiac Disease will find it particularly impactful in aiding digestion. In fact, according to the American Journal of Gastroenterology, increasing your fibre intake by 5 % can reduce your risk of developing gallbladder stones by 10%.

3. IT HELPS IN IMPROVING BONE STRENGTH

There’s no doubt that calcium is important but equally important is the consumption of magnesium without which your body won’t be able to absorb the calcium. Turns out, buckwheat is loaded with it.

4. IT IS GREAT FOR YOUR HAIR AND SKIN

Kuttu ka atta is rich in antioxidants which play a key role in the generation of new skin cells and tissues which is needed to delay the appearance of wrinkles and keep the hair healthy.

5. IT IS BENEFICIAL FOR THOSE WHO HAVE DIABETES

Diabetics need to be very cautious about what they eat to maintain a healthy insulin level. Buckwheat flour can be beneficial for them when it comes to controlling blood sugar levels.

What’s more, kuttu ka atta is known to maintain the lipid balance in your body due to the presence of D-chiro-inositol which controls type-2 diabetes. This aids glucose metabolism which ensures your blood sugar levels stay well within limits. Having said that, we would recommend consulting your doctor before including it in your diet.

You might have been eating kuttu ka atta only during the Navratri days but we say that you start including it in your daily diet to stay healthy!

(This story was originally published on HealthShots.com)