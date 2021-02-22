IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Health / Anthony Fauci says Americans may have to wear masks even in 2022
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a visit at the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in this file picture. (AP Photo)
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a visit at the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in this file picture. (AP Photo)
health

Anthony Fauci says Americans may have to wear masks even in 2022

The comments from Fauci come as the United States continues to remain the worst affected due to Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:54 AM IST

Chief Medical Advisor to the US President, Anthony Fauci on Sunday (local time) said that it's "possible" Americans will still need to wear masks in 2022 to protect against the coronavirus, even as the US may reach "a significant degree of normality" by the end of this year.

"You know, I think it is possible that that's the case and, again, it really depends on what you mean by normality," CNN quoted Fauci as saying.

The comments from Fauci come as the United States continues to remain the worst affected due to COVID-19.

Fauci further said that while he can't predict when the US might return to operating as it did before the pandemic, he thinks that by the end of this year "we're going to have a significant degree of normality beyond the terrible burden that all of us have been through over the last year."

"As we get into the fall and the winter, by the end of the year, I agree with (US President Joe Biden) completely that we will be approaching a degree of normality," said Fauci.

Citing the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CNN reported that mask-wearing is critical to slowing the spread of the virus.

CNN further reported that the Biden administration has been pushing mask-wearing more aggressively than the Trump administration did, with the President signing an executive order last month mandating interstate travelers wear a mask and requiring masks on federal property. Biden also challenged Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days of his presidency to reduce the spread of the virus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dr. anthony fauci us coronavirus case
Close
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a visit at the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in this file picture. (AP Photo)
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a visit at the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in this file picture. (AP Photo)
health

Anthony Fauci says Americans may have to wear masks even in 2022

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:54 AM IST
The comments from Fauci come as the United States continues to remain the worst affected due to Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many patients who are hospitalised with Covid-19 have raised troponin levels during the critical illness phase when the body mounts an exaggerated immune response to the infection.(HT Photo)
Many patients who are hospitalised with Covid-19 have raised troponin levels during the critical illness phase when the body mounts an exaggerated immune response to the infection.(HT Photo)
health

Study shows Covid-19 patients have higher risk of cardiac damage

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:17 PM IST
The study of 148 patients from six acute hospitals in London is the largest study to date to investigate convalescing Covid-19 patients who had raised troponin levels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pulse oximeter is attached to a patient's finger to monitor oxygen intake within the body, at EHA Clinics in Abuja, Nigeria.(File Photo / REUTERS)
A pulse oximeter is attached to a patient's finger to monitor oxygen intake within the body, at EHA Clinics in Abuja, Nigeria.(File Photo / REUTERS)
health

Pulse oximeter, crucial device in Covid-19 fight, may not work on dark skin

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:10 PM IST
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that pulse oximeters have limitations and risk of inaccuracy in certain circumstances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India.(Reuters)
Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India.(Reuters)
health

Please be patient: SII’s Poonawalla asks nations waiting for Covishield supplies

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:03 PM IST
  • Till February 8, India has exported Covid-19 vaccines worth 338 crore, Union minister Piyush Goyal had informed Parliament during the Budget Session earlier this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Culling of birds was done to prevent the spread of bird flu as H5N8 virus was reported in two districts of Kerala Alapuzha and Kottayam, in Alapuzha district in January. (ANI Photo )
Culling of birds was done to prevent the spread of bird flu as H5N8 virus was reported in two districts of Kerala Alapuzha and Kottayam, in Alapuzha district in January. (ANI Photo )
world news

Explained: What is H5N8? Strain of bird flu virus 1st to infect humans in Russia

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Seven workers at a poultry plant in Russia's south were infected with the H5N8 strain after an outbreak in birds in December last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commuters at Churchgate station in Mumbai, India(Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
Commuters at Churchgate station in Mumbai, India(Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
health

India adding 12 million people to working population every year: Harsh Vardhan

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hiindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • The drop in population can be attributed to the expected decline of the total fertility rate of 2.37 during 2011-2015 to 1.73 during 2031-35, which can lead to a huge drop in the population under the age of 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Basingstoke Fire Station, in Basingstoke, Britain. (REUTERS)
A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Basingstoke Fire Station, in Basingstoke, Britain. (REUTERS)
health

Three month gap between Oxford vaccine jabs provides better efficacy: Study

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:47 PM IST
The results of the analysis from a phase 3 randomised controlled trial, published in The Lancet journal, suggest that the interval between doses can be safely extended to three months given the protection a single dose offers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wear face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Taipei, Taiwan. (AP Photo)
People wear face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Taipei, Taiwan. (AP Photo)
health

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine gets emergency use authorisation in Taiwan

Reuters, Taipei
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Taiwan said it had agreed to buy almost 20 million vaccine doses, including 10 million from AstraZeneca and 4.76 million doses from the Covax global vaccine programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The companies said they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration to allow for the vaccine to be stored for up to two weeks at minus 25 to minus 15 degrees Celsius (minus 13 to five degrees Fahrenheit), temperatures commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators.(Reuters)
The companies said they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration to allow for the vaccine to be stored for up to two weeks at minus 25 to minus 15 degrees Celsius (minus 13 to five degrees Fahrenheit), temperatures commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators.(Reuters)
health

Pfizer, BioNTech say Covid-19 vaccine can withstand warmer temperatures

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Under the existing guidelines, the BioNTech/Pfizer jab needs to be stored at a frigid minus 80 to minus 60 C until five days before use, a delicate process that requires special ultra-cold containers for shipping and dry ice for storage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India had administered 10,188,007 Covid-19 vaccines as of 8am on Friday, according to the Union health ministry.(Reuters)
India had administered 10,188,007 Covid-19 vaccines as of 8am on Friday, according to the Union health ministry.(Reuters)
health

India second-fastest to complete 10 million Covid-19 vaccinations: Govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:28 PM IST
“India took 34 days to achieve the landmark feat of 1 crore vaccinations, the second-fastest in the world,” the health ministry tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Peter Ben Embarek , a member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) leaves Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(REUTERS)
Peter Ben Embarek , a member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) leaves Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(REUTERS)
health

Covid-19: After WHO's probe in Wuhan, China calls for origin tracing in US

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:25 AM IST
Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist at China's Center for Disease Control, said the US should now be "the focus" of global efforts to trace the virus, CNN reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pfizer has said there is no evidence in real life that the variant escapes the protection offered by its vaccine.(Reuters)
Pfizer has said there is no evidence in real life that the variant escapes the protection offered by its vaccine.(Reuters)
health

Study says Pfizer, Moderna vaccines can protect against Covid-19 variants

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Researchers at Pfizer and the University of Texas Medical Branch for the study of genetically engineered versions of the virus to carry some of the mutations found in B1351 variant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers from the World Health Organization (WHO) inspect an Arktek ultra-cold vaccine storage cylinder containing Ebola vaccines in Mbandaka, Equateur Province, Democratic Republic of Congo in this undated photograph taken July, 2020. Picture taken July, 2020. T. Alhassan/WHOAFRO/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
Workers from the World Health Organization (WHO) inspect an Arktek ultra-cold vaccine storage cylinder containing Ebola vaccines in Mbandaka, Equateur Province, Democratic Republic of Congo in this undated photograph taken July, 2020. Picture taken July, 2020. T. Alhassan/WHOAFRO/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
world news

WHO says more than 11,000 Ebola vaccines will go to Guinea

AP, Dakar, Senegal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:38 PM IST
WHO regional director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said Thursday that 11,000 Ebola vaccines are being prepared in Geneva and are expected to arrive in Guinea over the weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study, published in the journal Infection, Genetics and Evolution, assessed the global spread of the coronavirus variant with the D614G mutation, which is the predominant lineage infecting North America and European populations.(Pixabay)
The study, published in the journal Infection, Genetics and Evolution, assessed the global spread of the coronavirus variant with the D614G mutation, which is the predominant lineage infecting North America and European populations.(Pixabay)
health

The coronavirus may not be able to mutate beyond control

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Yes, the variants are worrying, but there appear to be limits to what might be coming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Listing out further information about the returnees with the South African variant (B.1.351), Bhargava said that one was from Angola, one from Tanzania and the remaining two were from South Africa.(ANI Photo)
Listing out further information about the returnees with the South African variant (B.1.351), Bhargava said that one was from Angola, one from Tanzania and the remaining two were from South Africa.(ANI Photo)
india news

South African Covid variant detected in 4 returnees, Brazil variant in 1: ICMR

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:01 PM IST
“In India, the South African strain of Covid-19 has been detected in four returnees from South Africa. All travellers and their contacts tested and quarantined,” Bhargava said during the Union health ministry’s press briefing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP