IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Health / Are US and UK reaping benefits of vaccination?
Two nations are defying the global trend of resurgence of infections – the US and the UK.(REUTERS)
Two nations are defying the global trend of resurgence of infections – the US and the UK.(REUTERS)
health

Are US and UK reaping benefits of vaccination?

The US and the UK, two nations that were completely overwhelmed with cases at the start of 2021, are now defying this trend while fresh waves of infections in mainland Europe, Brazil and India in the past month have pushed the global trajectory.
READ FULL STORY
By Jamie Mullick, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:42 AM IST
  • After 40 days of decline, the global curve is rising again

In the middle of January, the world case rate started receding for the first time ever, with daily new infections seeing a steady drop for 40 days straight (from Jan 12 to Feb 20) – something that did not happen at any other time in the 14 months of the pandemic’s run across the world. However, with new waves starting in mainland Europe and India, this trend has again turned, with global cases rising again

In the middle of January, the world case rate started receding for the first time ever. (HT Illustration)
In the middle of January, the world case rate started receding for the first time ever. (HT Illustration)
  • Countries behind the global resurgence of cases

Among 10 of the nations worst hit by Covid-19 in the world, four countries appear to be currently responsible for the global resurgence of cases. In absolute numbers, Brazil is currently the world’s biggest Covid hot spot – the South American nation has reported 67,142 cases a day on average in the past week. The seven-day average of cases in the country has gone up 52% in the past month, data from worldometers.info shows. India, on the other hand, has seen the most increase in cases in the past month – 113%. Italy, reporting 22,437 cases a day in the last week, has seen an 84% increase in the past month, while France (24,082 average daily cases) has experienced a 32% increase in cases in the last 30 days

Brazil is currently the world’s biggest Covid hot spot – the South American nation has reported 67,142 cases a day on average in the past week.(HT Illustration)
Brazil is currently the world’s biggest Covid hot spot – the South American nation has reported 67,142 cases a day on average in the past week.(HT Illustration)
  • Vaccine effect? The US, UK defy global trend, see cases go down

Two nations, however, are defying the global trend of resurgence of infections – the US and the UK. At the start of 2021, both were hammered by massive surges. The US, the world’s worst-hit nation, was experiencing its third and strongest wave, while the UK saw a massive uptick in cases due to a new variant of the virus. In the past month, they have seen their daily case rate drop by 42% and 56% respectively – the most among world’s worst-hit regions.

In the past month, the US and the UK have seen their daily case rate drop by 42% and 56% respectively – the most among world’s worst-hit regions(HT Illustration)
In the past month, the US and the UK have seen their daily case rate drop by 42% and 56% respectively – the most among world’s worst-hit regions(HT Illustration)
  • So why are they performing much better?
The US and the UK have administered 326,200 and 383,900 doses per million residents respectively. Among the world’s 10 worst-hit nations, this is nearly three times as many doses than their closest competitor (Turkey, with 133,500 shots per million). (HT Illustration)
The US and the UK have administered 326,200 and 383,900 doses per million residents respectively. Among the world’s 10 worst-hit nations, this is nearly three times as many doses than their closest competitor (Turkey, with 133,500 shots per million). (HT Illustration)

﻿

The answer to this lies in their vaccination roll-out. With the populations of countries taken into account, these two are by far the front-runners in administering shots. The US and the UK have administered 326,200 and 383,900 doses per million residents respectively. Among the world’s 10 worst-hit nations, this is nearly three times as many doses than their closest competitor (Turkey, with 133,500 shots per million)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus vaccine us covid-19 fatality uk covid india coronavirus numbers covid-19 vaccination drive
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The outbreak in Maharashtra is particularly serious in the regions of Nagpur, Aurangabad, Amravati, Thane and Mumbai. In this file picture, view of CSMT from the terrace of BMC. (Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)
The outbreak in Maharashtra is particularly serious in the regions of Nagpur, Aurangabad, Amravati, Thane and Mumbai. In this file picture, view of CSMT from the terrace of BMC. (Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)
india news

Govt says 2nd wave in Maharashtra; PM’s meet today

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:01 AM IST
  • The PM is expected to raise the issue of states where the virus appears to be taking hold once again, and is likely to stress on the need to accelerate vaccinations, according to officials who asked not to be named.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Punjab 215,774 essential workers have received the first dose of the vaccine and 72,952 have received the second dose so far.(HT Photo)
In Punjab 215,774 essential workers have received the first dose of the vaccine and 72,952 have received the second dose so far.(HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab's daily spike of over 1,000 Covid-19 cases continues

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:07 PM IST
With this, Punjab’s Covid-19 tally reached 201,036 and the death toll climbed to 6,137.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi ministry data also showed that 70,049 samples were tested for the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours.(HT Photo)
Delhi ministry data also showed that 70,049 samples were tested for the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi reports over 400 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload continues to increase

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:44 PM IST
The active caseload currently stands at 2,488, an increase of 167 cases from the 2,321 cases reported on Monday, data from the health department showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vial labelled with broken sticker "AstraZeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine". (Reuters File Photo )
Vial labelled with broken sticker "AstraZeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine". (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Controversy around AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine explained. What WHO says

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:07 PM IST
The British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca on Monday said that a review of at least 17 million individuals suggests that the Covid-19 vaccine was safe for use.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wednesday’s meeting will be the first such discussion between the PM and the CMs since India launched the world’s largest immunisation drive against the infectious disease on January 16.(PTI Photo)
Wednesday’s meeting will be the first such discussion between the PM and the CMs since India launched the world’s largest immunisation drive against the infectious disease on January 16.(PTI Photo)
india news

Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:47 AM IST
  • Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is pictured in a pharmacy in Boulogne Billancourt, outside Paris. (AP Photo)
A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is pictured in a pharmacy in Boulogne Billancourt, outside Paris. (AP Photo)
india news

'Blood clotting events not related to vaccine': Astrazeneca

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:10 AM IST
AstraZeneca in a company statement said that it would like to offer its reassurance on the safety of its vaccine based on clear scientific evidence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An elderly Indian woman receives COVID-19 vaccine at a private hospital in Guwahati(AP Photo)
An elderly Indian woman receives COVID-19 vaccine at a private hospital in Guwahati(AP Photo)
india news

Allowed limited Covid vaccine export: Govt

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:28 AM IST
In an affidavit filed in response to a public interest litigation (PIL), the government said that the vaccination drive needed sufficient number of medical staff, as well as infrastructural facilities such as hospitals and primary health centres across various states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan service and sacrifice made by healthcare workers during Covid-19 will be for nothing if people let their guard down. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times Archive)
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan service and sacrifice made by healthcare workers during Covid-19 will be for nothing if people let their guard down. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times Archive)
india news

Can’t afford defeat in war against Covid-19: Vardhan warns citizens

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:35 PM IST
  • The Union minister said that people should continue to follow the restrictions with the same amount of consistency as they had done last year when the pandemic was at its peak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Countries also need to make significant investments in research, Swaminathan said.
Countries also need to make significant investments in research, Swaminathan said.
health

People centric health system need of the hour: WHO chief scientist

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:38 PM IST
Delivering the keynote address at the fourth edition of the 'Global Ayurveda Festival 2021,' she said it is essential for people to achieve health literacy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample of an elderly resident of Dharavi during a door-to-door screening for Covid-19, in Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI Photo )
A health worker collects a swab sample of an elderly resident of Dharavi during a door-to-door screening for Covid-19, in Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI Photo )
india news

India’s active Covid-19 caseload over 2 lakh; 7 states contributing most cases

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:22 PM IST
India’s total active caseload stands at 202,022, which is 1.78% of the total positive cases, the health ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021, and entered its second phase on March 1, 2021. In picture - Patients waiting in a holding area after receiving the vaccine in Mumbai.(AP)
India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021, and entered its second phase on March 1, 2021. In picture - Patients waiting in a holding area after receiving the vaccine in Mumbai.(AP)
india news

Over 1.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered on Friday: Government

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:26 PM IST
With this, cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country climbed to over 28 million doses, according to the Union health ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson &amp; Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. (REUTERS FILE)
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. (REUTERS FILE)
health

WHO approves Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines for emergency use

AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:30 PM IST
The global health body earlier cleared jabs developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patiala reported 110 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday and is one among the most affected districts in Punjab with 18,087 total cases reported.(HT Photo)
Patiala reported 110 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday and is one among the most affected districts in Punjab with 18,087 total cases reported.(HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Covid-19: Night curfew imposed in Punjab’s Patiala, essential services exempted

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:54 PM IST
"Curfew will be effective from the night of March 12, 2021 from 11 pm to 5 am, till further orders," a government order said on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Active cases stood at 36,917 in Maharashtra on February 11 while the count rose to 100,240 cases on Thursday. In picture - Passengers line up to get their temperatures checked at a train station in Mumbai.(AP)
Active cases stood at 36,917 in Maharashtra on February 11 while the count rose to 100,240 cases on Thursday. In picture - Passengers line up to get their temperatures checked at a train station in Mumbai.(AP)
india news

Active Covid-19 cases surged most in Maharashtra, declined most in Kerala

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana were the top states which witnessed an increase in the active caseload while Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal witnessed a decline between February 11 and March 11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flipkart (Reuters File Photo)
Flipkart (Reuters File Photo)
health

Flipkart to cover Covid-19 vaccination costs for employees

Posted by Karan Manral | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:37 PM IST
Several companies, including Infosys, Accenture, Capgemini, Reliance Industries, TVS Motor Company and ReNew Power have committed to covering vaccine costs for their employees and their family members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP