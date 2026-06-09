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Baked Apple & Cinnamon Sattu Laddoo: High-Protein, Sugar-Free Energy Balls for Weight Loss

Looking for a sugar free treat? Here’s easy, sugar-free baked apple & cinnamon sattu laddoo recipe. Packed with protein and flavours, try this healthy snack!

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 02:32 pm IST
By Saborni Saha
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Finding healthy snacking options that satisfy a sweet tooth can be a challenge. The baked apple & cinnamon sattu laddoo recipe offers a solution that controls cravings. Made with traditional roasted gram flour and fresh fruit, these healthy sattu energy balls are the correct alternative to calorie-dense desserts. The natural dietary fiber from apples and sattu slows down digestion. Hence, long-lasting satiety and preventing sudden energy crashes. Infused with aromatic cinnamon, this apple sattu laddoo recipe turns out to be a gourmet snack that stabilises blood sugar levels while reducing appetite spikes. So, in case you are looking for a post-workout snack or some for mid-day munching, choosing these sugar free laddoos for weight loss allows you to enjoy guilt-free desserts. With no refined sugar and flour, these laddoos are a reliable addition to a clean-eating lifestyle. You can prepare a batch today and store these macro-friendly sugar free healthy snacks.

Baked Apple & Cinnamon Sattu Laddoo(Freepik)

How about packing some high-protein sattu laddoos for instant energy after workout? Apple cinnamon laddoos come with a teaspoon of sesame oil and with the addition of fresh apple puree to sattu, which works as a binding agent, these low-fat laddoos get a rich, moist consistency.

Sattu has an extremely low glycemic index, which means that carbohydrates are released slowly into the bloodstream instead of quickly raising insulin levels. Fruits like apples are very popular and contain a lot of phytochemicals. Eating apples may lower your risk of some heart disease, asthma, and diabetes, according to epidemiological studies. With warming spices like cinnamon and cardamom added to them, these sugar-free laddoos are both delicious and beneficial for your heart and metabolism.

Nutritional Blueprint: Baked Apple & Cinnamon Sattu Laddoo vs. Regular Laddoo

Nutritional ElementBaked Apple & Cinnamon Sattu LaddooRegular Flour Laddoo (Besan/Boondi)
Primary BinderNatural Apple Puree & 1 Tsp OilHeavy Ghee & Sugar Syrup
Sweetener SourceFruit sugars & minimal JaggeryRefined White Sugar
Protein ContentHigh (Plant-derived from Roasted Chana)Low to Negligible
Dietary FiberRich (Pectin from Apple + Sattu Fiber)Minimal
Glycemic ImpactLow (Gradual energy release)High (Triggers rapid blood sugar spikes)

Quick Recipe Overview

  • Prep Time: 15 Minutes
  • Cooking Time: 15 Minutes
  • Servings: 10 Medium Laddoos
  • Calories: 85 kcal per laddoo
  • Nutrition: High Protein, High Fiber, Low Fat
  • Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients

  • 1.5 cups sattu flour (roasted chickpea flour)
  • 2 large apples (peeled, cored, and finely chopped)
  • 3 tbsp jaggery powder (or raw desi khand)
  • 1 tsp cinnamon powder
  • ½ tsp cardamom powder
  • 1.5 tbsp natural almond butter (or peanut butter)
  • 1 tsp vegetable oil

Step-by-Step Recipe Guide To Prepare This Healthy Recipe For Sugar-Free Snacks

  1. Take the chopped apples and blend them thoroughly with a splash of water until a completely smooth puree forms.
  2. Pour the apple puree into a non-stick pan over low heat, adding the jaggery powder. Stir continuously until the moisture evaporates, leaving a thick, sticky paste.
  3. Lower the heat completely and add the sattu flour, cinnamon powder, and cardamom powder into the pan, mixing until a uniform dough forms.
  4. Remove the pan from the flame and fold in the almond butter, ensuring it distributes evenly through the warm dough.
  5. Allow the dough to reach a manageable temperature. Lightly grease your palms with just 1 teaspoon of oil, roll the mixture into small balls, place them on a parchment-lined tray, and bake at 180°C for 8–10 minutes to lock in a firm, cookie-like texture.

5 Practical Tips to Enhance the Health Profile of Your Laddoos

  • Mix in a tablespoon of ground flaxseeds or chia seeds to introduce essential omega-3 fatty acids.
  • Replace a quarter-cup of sattu flour with unflavoured plant or whey protein isolate for an extra macro boost.
  • Swap out jaggery entirely for pure stevia or monk fruit extract to reduce the carbohydrate load even further.
  • Add crushed almonds or walnuts into the dough to supply healthy fats and improve cardiovascular health benefits.
  • If utilising an organic harvest, blend the apples with their skins intact to secure maximum dietary fiber.

Baked Apple & Cinnamon Sattu Laddoo: Detailed Nutritional Analysis

Nutrient ClassAmount (Per 100g)Primary Source Ingredients
Protein18.5 gSattu Flour, Almond Butter
Carbohydrates46.0 gRoasted Chickpeas, Fresh Apples, Jaggery
Dietary Fiber13.2 gApple Pectin, Roasted Chana Hull
Healthy Fats5.9 gAlmond Butter, Minimal Greasing Oil
Iron6.3 mgSattu Flour, Jaggery Powder
Calcium270 mgRoasted Chana, Nut Butter
Magnesium200 mgSattu Flour
Potassium630 mgFresh Apples, Sattu
Vitamin C4.6 mgFresh Apple Pulp
Vitamin E2.2 mgAlmond Butter

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

 
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