Baked Apple & Cinnamon Sattu Laddoo: High-Protein, Sugar-Free Energy Balls for Weight Loss

Finding healthy snacking options that satisfy a sweet tooth can be a challenge. The baked apple & cinnamon sattu laddoo recipe offers a solution that controls cravings. Made with traditional roasted gram flour and fresh fruit, these healthy sattu energy balls are the correct alternative to calorie-dense desserts. The natural dietary fiber from apples and sattu slows down digestion. Hence, long-lasting satiety and preventing sudden energy crashes. Infused with aromatic cinnamon, this apple sattu laddoo recipe turns out to be a gourmet snack that stabilises blood sugar levels while reducing appetite spikes. So, in case you are looking for a post-workout snack or some for mid-day munching, choosing these sugar free laddoos for weight loss allows you to enjoy guilt-free desserts. With no refined sugar and flour, these laddoos are a reliable addition to a clean-eating lifestyle. You can prepare a batch today and store these macro-friendly sugar free healthy snacks.

Baked Apple & Cinnamon Sattu Laddoo(Freepik)

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How about packing some high-protein sattu laddoos for instant energy after workout? Apple cinnamon laddoos come with a teaspoon of sesame oil and with the addition of fresh apple puree to sattu, which works as a binding agent, these low-fat laddoos get a rich, moist consistency.

Sattu has an extremely low glycemic index, which means that carbohydrates are released slowly into the bloodstream instead of quickly raising insulin levels. Fruits like apples are very popular and contain a lot of phytochemicals. Eating apples may lower your risk of some heart disease, asthma, and diabetes, according to epidemiological studies. With warming spices like cinnamon and cardamom added to them, these sugar-free laddoos are both delicious and beneficial for your heart and metabolism.

Nutritional Blueprint: Baked Apple & Cinnamon Sattu Laddoo vs. Regular Laddoo

Nutritional Element Baked Apple & Cinnamon Sattu Laddoo Regular Flour Laddoo (Besan/Boondi) Primary Binder Natural Apple Puree & 1 Tsp Oil Heavy Ghee & Sugar Syrup Sweetener Source Fruit sugars & minimal Jaggery Refined White Sugar Protein Content High (Plant-derived from Roasted Chana) Low to Negligible Dietary Fiber Rich (Pectin from Apple + Sattu Fiber) Minimal Glycemic Impact Low (Gradual energy release) High (Triggers rapid blood sugar spikes)

Quick Recipe Overview

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cooking Time: 15 Minutes

Servings: 10 Medium Laddoos

Calories: 85 kcal per laddoo

Nutrition: High Protein, High Fiber, Low Fat

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients

1.5 cups sattu flour (roasted chickpea flour)

2 large apples (peeled, cored, and finely chopped)

3 tbsp jaggery powder (or raw desi khand)

1 tsp cinnamon powder

½ tsp cardamom powder

1.5 tbsp natural almond butter (or peanut butter)

1 tsp vegetable oil

Step-by-Step Recipe Guide To Prepare This Healthy Recipe For Sugar-Free Snacks

Take the chopped apples and blend them thoroughly with a splash of water until a completely smooth puree forms. Pour the apple puree into a non-stick pan over low heat, adding the jaggery powder. Stir continuously until the moisture evaporates, leaving a thick, sticky paste. Lower the heat completely and add the sattu flour, cinnamon powder, and cardamom powder into the pan, mixing until a uniform dough forms. Remove the pan from the flame and fold in the almond butter, ensuring it distributes evenly through the warm dough. Allow the dough to reach a manageable temperature. Lightly grease your palms with just 1 teaspoon of oil, roll the mixture into small balls, place them on a parchment-lined tray, and bake at 180°C for 8–10 minutes to lock in a firm, cookie-like texture.

5 Practical Tips to Enhance the Health Profile of Your Laddoos

Mix in a tablespoon of ground flaxseeds or chia seeds to introduce essential omega-3 fatty acids.

Replace a quarter-cup of sattu flour with unflavoured plant or whey protein isolate for an extra macro boost.

Swap out jaggery entirely for pure stevia or monk fruit extract to reduce the carbohydrate load even further.

Add crushed almonds or walnuts into the dough to supply healthy fats and improve cardiovascular health benefits.

If utilising an organic harvest, blend the apples with their skins intact to secure maximum dietary fiber.

Baked Apple & Cinnamon Sattu Laddoo: Detailed Nutritional Analysis

Nutrient Class Amount (Per 100g) Primary Source Ingredients Protein 18.5 g Sattu Flour, Almond Butter Carbohydrates 46.0 g Roasted Chickpeas, Fresh Apples, Jaggery Dietary Fiber 13.2 g Apple Pectin, Roasted Chana Hull Healthy Fats 5.9 g Almond Butter, Minimal Greasing Oil Iron 6.3 mg Sattu Flour, Jaggery Powder Calcium 270 mg Roasted Chana, Nut Butter Magnesium 200 mg Sattu Flour Potassium 630 mg Fresh Apples, Sattu Vitamin C 4.6 mg Fresh Apple Pulp Vitamin E 2.2 mg Almond Butter

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Can diabetics consume these sattu laddoos safely? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Can diabetics consume these sattu laddoos safely? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Yes, these sattu and apple laddoos are made with low-glycemic sattu and natural apple fiber. So, consuming these laddoos reduce sudden blood glucose spikes when consumed in moderation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yes, these sattu and apple laddoos are made with low-glycemic sattu and natural apple fiber. So, consuming these laddoos reduce sudden blood glucose spikes when consumed in moderation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. How long can these energy balls be stored? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. How long can these energy balls be stored? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The sattu laddoos remain fresh for up to 10 days when stored within an airtight container. Keep it inside a standard refrigerator to save them from getting stale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sattu laddoos remain fresh for up to 10 days when stored within an airtight container. Keep it inside a standard refrigerator to save them from getting stale. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. Is sattu flour gluten-free? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Is sattu flour gluten-free? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Yes, sattu is derived entirely from roasted Bengal gram (chickpeas), making it naturally gluten-free and safe for celiac diets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yes, sattu is derived entirely from roasted Bengal gram (chickpeas), making it naturally gluten-free and safe for celiac diets. {{/usCountry}}

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