Home / Health / Covid-19: France imposes new rules amid pandemic, makes outdoor masks mandatory

health Updated: Aug 04, 2020 18:24 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Alps
The outdoor mask rules are on top of a nationwide decree last month requiring people to wear masks in all stores and other indoor public places. (Representational Image)
Beach resorts along France’s Atlantic coast, picturesque promenades on the Loire River, farmers markets in the Alps — they’re among scores of spots around France where everyone is now required to wear a mask outdoors.

The outdoor mask rules taking effect Monday are on top of a nationwide decree last month requiring people to wear masks in all stores and other indoor public places. Pressure is growing on the government to mandate outdoor mask use on a national level, too.

France is seeing an uptick in coronavirus infections, with hundreds of new clusters in recent weeks, notably as young people gather at waterside cafes or dance parties and families get together for summer vacation.

Several sites around France have started requiring masks outdoors in recent days. Starting Monday, 69 towns in the Mayenne region of western France imposed outdoor mask rules, as did parts of the northern city of Lille and coastal city of Biarritz in French Basque country.

France has reported 7,000 new cases in the last week, after bringing the virus nearly under control with a strict two-month nationwide lockdown, and has confirmed 30,265 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

