Easy Low-Calorie Mango Cheesecake Ice Cream Recipe To Enjoy Guilt-Free Summer Dessert At Home

As soon as summer heat becomes intolerable, the craving for something icy and indulgent is almost impossible to ignore. However, for those committed to a fitness journey, traditional ice creams are often off-limits due to their high sugar and fat content. This is where the low calorie mango cheesecake ice cream steps in. So, no more guilt and you won't even need to run extra miles on treadmill after having just one small cup of icecream. The velvety texture of a classic cheesecake combined with the tropical vibrance of sun-ripened mangoes keep your nutritional goals intact. This healthy mango cheesecake ice cream recipe is a nutrient-dense treat designed for those who want to opt for a healthy dessert without losing the flavour.

Mango Cheesecake Ice Cream(Freepik)

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With the natural creaminess of Greek yoghurt and light cream cheese, one can create a high protein mango cheesecake ice cream that supports muscle recovery while satisfying a sweet tooth. The goodness of fresh mangoes provides essential antioxidants, while organic jaggery serves as a wholesome alternative to refined sugar. This guilt-free summer dessert can easily become your all-time favorite meal accompaniment. Once you try this cheesecake icecream, you will be quite convinced that clean eating can be incredibly delicious.

Difference Between Mango Cheesecake Ice Cream nd Store-Bought Icecream

This simple no churn mango cheesecake ice cream relies on real fruit and high-quality dairy. It is a weight loss friendly summer treat because it focuses on volume and satiety; the fiber from the mangoes and the protein from the yoghurt keep you full for longer. This easy homemade low calorie ice cream is a brilliant way to incorporate healthy frozen desserts with mango into a balanced diet. Feature Homemade Mango Cheesecake Ice Cream Store-Bought Ice Cream Sweetener Organic Jaggery / Natural Fruit Sugars Refined Sugar / High Fructose Corn Syrup Protein Content High (via Greek Yoghurt & Cream cheese) Low to Negligible Preservatives Zero (Fresh Ingredients Only) Artificial Flavours, Gums, & Stabilizers Caloric Density Low & Fibrr-Rich High Calorie & High Saturated Fat Digestibility Easier (Probiotic potential from yoghurt) Can cause bloating due to heavy cream/sugar

Quick Recipe Overview

Prep Time: 10–15 minutes

Freezing Time: 4–6 hours or overnight

Servings: 4–6 people

Calories: Approx. 145 kcal per serving

Difficulty: Very Easy

Nutrition: High Protein, Rich in Vitamin A & C, Low Fat

Ingredients

Fresh Mango Chunks: 4 cups

Plain Greek yoghurt: 1.5 cups

Light Cream Cheese: 0.5 cups

Organic Jaggery Powder: 1 cup

Vanilla Extract: 1.5 teaspoons

Saffron: 1 pinch

Pistachios: 2 tablespoons

Sugar-free Graham Crackers: 2-3

Step-by-Step Recipe Guide

Peel and chop fresh mangoes into cubes and freeze them for at least 4 hours to ensure a thick, "soft-serve" consistency.

In a high-speed blender or food processor, combine the frozen mango chunks, Greek yoghurt, light cream cheese, and vanilla extract.

Add the organic jaggery powder and saffron. Pulse until the mixture is smooth and creamy.

Gently fold in half of the crushed pistachios and the crushed sugar-free crackers to mimic a cheesecake base.

Pour the mixture into a freezer-safe container. Smooth the top with a spatula.

Sprinkle the remaining pistachios and a few fresh mango cubes on top.

Cover and freeze for 5-6 hours. If frozen overnight, let it sit at room temperature for 5 minutes before scooping.

Tips To Enhance Your Sugar Free Mango Cheesecake Icecream Recipe

The key to this delicious dessert is seasonal, fresh mangoes rather than canned chunks. To avoid hidden preservatives and retain the natural fragrance of this guilt free summer dessert,

Ensure the cream cheese is softened at room temperature before blending to prevent lumps in your easy homemade low calorie ice cream.

Leave some mango chunks slightly unblended to add texture and increase the dietary fiber content of this summer treat.

Use a pinch of cardamom or a dash of lime juice to brighten the tropical notes of the low fat tropical ice cream without adding calories.

Even though this is a healthy mango ice cream recipe, fitness enthusiasts should enjoy it in moderation to stay within their daily macronutrient targets.

Nutrient Profile of Mango Cheesecake Icecream

Nutrient Amount per Serving Primary Source Protein 8g - 10g Greek yoghurt, Light Cream Cheese Vitamin A 25% DV Fresh Mango Chunks Vitamin C 40% DV Fresh Mango Chunks Calcium 15% DV Dairy components (yoghurt/Cheese) Iron 4% DV Organic Jaggery Healthy Fats 3g - 5g Light Cream Cheese, Pistachios Carbohydrates 22g Mango, Organic Jaggery Potassium 200mg Mango, Greek yoghurt

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{{^usCountry}} This low calorie mango cheesecake ice cream proves that indulgence and health can coexist. By swapping refined sugars for organic jaggery and boosting protein with Greek yoghurt, you create a cooling masterpiece. While it is a guilt-free summer dessert, eating in moderation is recommended for fitness enthusiasts to maintain a balanced lifestyle. Enjoy the tropical bliss! FAQs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This low calorie mango cheesecake ice cream proves that indulgence and health can coexist. By swapping refined sugars for organic jaggery and boosting protein with Greek yoghurt, you create a cooling masterpiece. While it is a guilt-free summer dessert, eating in moderation is recommended for fitness enthusiasts to maintain a balanced lifestyle. Enjoy the tropical bliss! FAQs {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Is this mango cheesecake ice cream suitable for a weight loss diet?Yes, this mango cheesecake ice cream uses low-fat dairy and organic jaggery, making it a high-protein, calorie-controlled alternative to traditional sugary frozen desserts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Is this mango cheesecake ice cream suitable for a weight loss diet?Yes, this mango cheesecake ice cream uses low-fat dairy and organic jaggery, making it a high-protein, calorie-controlled alternative to traditional sugary frozen desserts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Can I make this mango cheesecake ice cream recipe with canned mangoes?Yes you can. However, you should look for fresh mangoes for the best flavour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Can I make this mango cheesecake ice cream recipe with canned mangoes?Yes you can. However, you should look for fresh mangoes for the best flavour. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. How long does this homemade mango cheesecake ice cream stay fresh?When stored in an airtight container, mango cheesecake icecream remains fresh and delicious in the freezer for up to two weeks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. How long does this homemade mango cheesecake ice cream stay fresh?When stored in an airtight container, mango cheesecake icecream remains fresh and delicious in the freezer for up to two weeks. {{/usCountry}}

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