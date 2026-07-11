Explosive diarrhea outbreak continues to grow as authorities race to find source

Health officials are racing to find the source of a parasite that has sickened potentially thousands of people across more than 30 states and isn’t showing signs of stopping.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday there are more than 800 confirmed cases of the food-borne intestinal illness cyclosporiasis that is typically contracted through contaminated produce. State health departments are reporting hundreds if not thousands of cases. Without pinpointing the source of the outbreak and containing it, cases have the potential to keep rising.“All we need to do is identify the source, but it’s taking a long time,” said Dr. Teena Chopra, an infectious-disease professor at Wayne State University in Detroit. The food-borne intestinal illness cyclosporiasis is typically contracted through contaminated produce.

It can take up to two weeks for a person exposed to the cyclospora parasite to show symptoms—creating a hurdle for public-health officials and food-safety experts to swiftly identify the source of the contamination. Infected people may not remember what they ate over a two-week period, and not everyone who is sick might be tested. The illness doesn’t spread between humans, which should make these outbreaks easier to contain once officials know what’s causing it, Chopra said.

In Michigan, case counts tripled over less than a week. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,562 cases of cyclosporiasis Friday—eclipsing the 572 reported around a week ago. More than three dozen people have been hospitalized. The state usually reports just 50 cases of the food-borne illness a year, the state health department said.

With nearly 200 cases reported in their county alone, the Washtenaw County Health Department in southeastern Michigan is trying to find any commonalities among patients, said Susan Ringler-Cerniglia, spokeswoman for the county health department.

“For something this big, where we are getting so much data, it’s a bit strange that we haven’t been able to pinpoint the source,” Ringer-Cerniglia said.

The Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating active outbreaks, launching a process that traces the path of food along the supply chain. No specific type of produce or suppliers have been linked to the illnesses so far.

Local health departments are advising people to thoroughly wash fresh fruits and vegetables, cook their food when possible and avoid eating produce prepared elsewhere, among other preventive measures.