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Ghila Pitha Recipe For Bohag Bihu, Try This Healthy Assamese Rice Cake At Home

Celebrate Bohag Bihu with this Ghila Pitha recipe. This traditional pan-fried Assamese rice cake uses rice flour and jaggery, making it a gluten-free snack.

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 11:51 am IST
By Saborni Saha
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Seasonal New Year celebration does call for rituals as well as traditional desserts. If Bohag Bihu is called the heartbeat of Assam, it won't be an exaggeration. This specific Bihu, starting on April 14, 2026, welcomes the Assamese New Year along with the seeding season. As the earthy smell of seeds and soil fills the air, the kitchen looks forward to the traditional dishes, where the Ghila Pitha recipe becomes the soul.

Ghila Pitha Recipe For Bohag Bihu

This Assamese rice cake is a cultural icon of Bohag Bihu celebration. For health-conscious foodies, Ghila Pitha recipe is certainly a guilt-free treat. If you start counting on modern desserts, mostly there are options laden with preservatives and refined sugars. However, this rice pitha contains the goodness of jaggery and rice. You can pan-fry or air-fry this pitha with minimal oil. These traditional Assamese snacks do help you maintain a balanced diet.

This festive season, let the Ghila Pitha recipe be your go-to for a wholesome, soul-satisfying experience following the indigenous ethnic groups of the Northeast while keeping your wellness goals intact. Whether you are hosting a Bihu Sanmilan or enjoying a quiet morning with tea, this Bohag Bihu recipe brings in the ancient heritage and modern healthy living through its delicious bites.

Ghila Pitha: How To Make This Traditional Assamese Dessert For Bohag Bihu

While rice cakes are often seen as light snacks, the Ghila Pitha recipe offers a denser nutritional profile due to its traditional ingredients. The combination of iron-rich jaggery and energy-providing rice flour makes it a wholesome energy booster, packed with essential minerals like manganese and magnesium that improve metabolism.

NutrientAmountSource
Protein1g - 2gRice Flour / Sticky Rice
Carbohydrates15g - 20gRice and Jaggery (Natural Sugars)
Fats2gMustard Oil / Cooking Oil
Manganese2gWhole Grain Rice Flour
Niacin (B3)4gRice Grains
Iron5gJaggery (Unrefined Sugars)
Selenium4gRice Flour
Magnesium3gRice and Jaggery

The Ghila Pitha recipe is a tribute to Assamese heritage and the joy of Bohag Bihu. By blending simple ingredients like rice and jaggery, you create a snack that is both culturally rich and naturally wholesome.FAQs

What is the best rice for Ghila Pitha? Sticky rice (Bora Saul) is traditionally used to provide the signature chewy texture and natural sweetness required for this pitha.

Can I store Ghila Pitha for long? Yes, you can store these rice cakes in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4-5 days easily.

How do I prevent the pithas from breaking? Ensure the dough is soft and well-bound. Adding a little regular rice powder helps provide the structural integrity needed during frying.

 
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