Health Talk | HPV vaccine may finally be making its way into the government's Universal Immunisation Programme

The Union ministry of health and family welfare has announced plans to introduce the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine under the national immunisation programme this year. Minister of state for health Anupriya Patel, in the recent Budget session of Parliament, said that modalities are being worked out for its rollout.

The health ministry introduces vaccines under its Universal Immunisation Programme, implemented through the National Health Mission. Each time discussions about the HPV vaccine surface, they generate excitement in the medical community. This enthusiasm stems from the vaccine’s potential to prevent one of the most common and deadly cancers among women in India—cervical cancer.

HPV is a common virus that can lead to several types of cancer later in life, particularly cervical cancer. According to government estimates, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among Indian women after breast cancer and is one of the few vaccine-preventable cancers. Globocan 2020 data shows that breast cancer accounts for 13.5% of cancer cases in Indian women, with 1,78,361 new cases and 90,408 deaths in 2020. Cervical cancer follows, with around 1.24 lakh new cases and 77,348 deaths annually. Oral cancer, the third most common, accounts for 10.3% of all cancers, with 1,35,929 new cases and 75,290 deaths.

Cervical cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the cervix grow uncontrollably, forming a tumour. “Education, awareness, and proactive measures are crucial in combating this disease. Importantly, cervical cancer is largely preventable through regular screenings, such as Pap tests, and HPV vaccinations,” said Dr Indu Bansal Aggarwal, group director and head of radiation oncology at Paras Health, Gurugram.

To promote awareness, the World Health Organization (WHO) marks January as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. “Unfortunately, many women remain unaware of the risk factors and protective measures. Raising awareness about symptoms such as unusual vaginal discharge, irregular bleeding, postmenopausal bleeding, pelvic pain, or difficulty urinating can help women seek timely medical attention,” added Bansal Aggarwal.

India screens women for cervical cancer as part of a government programme that also includes testing for non-communicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension. While most HPV infections—9 out of 10—clear up on their own within two years, persistent infections can lead to cancer. In India, an estimated 5% of women carry HPV-16/18 at any given time, and 83.2% of invasive cervical cancers are linked to these strains, according to the 2023 fact sheet by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

The HPV vaccine is typically administered in two doses, but growing evidence suggests a single dose may offer similar protection—an important consideration for low- and middle-income countries. The vaccine is recommended for children aged 11–12, with two doses given 6 to 12 months apart, though it can be administered as early as age 9. Individuals up to 26 years should get vaccinated if they haven't already, but it is not recommended beyond that age due to reduced efficacy.

Including the HPV vaccine in the government programme is a crucial step toward protecting vulnerable populations who may not otherwise afford it, potentially reducing cervical cancer cases and fatalities significantly.