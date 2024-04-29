Health Talk | Managing longevity challenges

Last week, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) announced the launch of the Longevity India Initiative, a project focused on efforts to extend human 'healthspan' and tackle ageing-related challenges.

The initiative has also started a large-scale clinical study that will involve researchers from multiple IISc departments, clinicians, industry, philanthropists and civil society.

According to the IISc statement, this initiative seeks to enhance the understanding of ageing through both fundamental and applied research and to develop solutions that can improve quality of life. It brings together a multidisciplinary team of experts from academia, industry, and healthcare to address complex challenges related to ageing. The initiative will leverage advanced research to develop interventions that can help manage age-related diseases more effectively, with an emphasis on promoting healthy ageing across India.

“There is an urgent need for diverse stakeholders from academia, healthcare and industry to come together, and nurture technology development and deep research on healthy ageing,” said Govindan Rangarajan, director, IISc. “Many research groups at IISc have already been working on ageing and associated challenges for years. We are optimistic that this timely initiative will have a significant impact on tackling the growing burden of ageing in the country.”

India may currently be a young country but there is a need for the government to think of, and take steps, for the future.

Aware of the burden of an ageing population that India will inevitably see in years to come, the central government launched a study in 2016. It is the world’s largest study on the elderly - The Longitudinal Ageing Study (LASI) — to track ageing patterns and diseases affecting India’s 103 million older people over 60 years. As part of the study, experts are tracking 60000 persons across states and union territories every two years over the next 25 years.

With people living longer, the global share of older people aged 60 years and above has increased from 9.2% in 1990 to 11.7% in 2013 and will reach 21.1% by 2050, according to government data. The number of older people is projected to exceed the number of children for the first time in 2047. With 65% of India’s population under 35 years old, there will be 350 million people above 60 years by 2050.

“The numbers are enough to tell us that there is a strong need to think of ways to ensure this ageing population lives comfortably and not in misery,” said a senior official in the central government, who is a part of the study, requesting anonymity.

Prashanth Prakash, founding partner, Accel India, one of the stakeholders in the IISc study, said: “The Longevity India Initiative challenges the notion that ageing is an inevitable fate. As we study the complexities of ageing, we recognise the importance of considering diverse factors that shape it, including lifestyle, culture, genetics, and environment. With India’s unique demographic landscape, existing longevity research may not suffice. This initiative is an attempt to bring together multiple stakeholders working in the space, and explore the subject factoring in India’s specific and diverse needs.”

“Advancing ageing-related scientific research is key and we believe research-based interventions can pave the way for healthy ageing in India," Prakash added.

Rhythma Kaul, national deputy editor, health, analyses the impact of the most significant piece of news this week in the health sector