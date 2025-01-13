Health Talk | Why hMPV shouldn’t be feared like Covid-19

The reports of human metapneumovirus (hMPV)-related pneumonia cases rising in China sent shivers of worry down the spine of many in this part of the world, given the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, there is strong evidence in favour of why there is no cause for concern— hMPV is not the dreaded SARS-CoV-2 that causes Covid-19. There is likely no risk of a repeat of Covid-19 pandemic-like situation as this virus has been around for a while. It is one of the many pathogens, which cause respiratory infection, especially during winter.

It is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms and has been in circulation globally, including in India, for a long. Studies show it has circulated in human populations since the 1970s, though it was first identified by scientists in 2001. The virus accounts for 4-16% of acute respiratory infections globally, with cases usually peaking between November and May. While most adults have developed immunity through previous exposure, hMPV can cause more severe symptoms in infants encountering it for the first time and in people with weakened immune systems.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) issued a detailed statement on the trends of acute respiratory infection, including hMPV, in the Northern Hemisphere.

“In many countries of the Northern Hemisphere, trends in acute respiratory infections increase at this time of year. These increases are typically caused by seasonal epidemics of respiratory pathogens such as seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and other common respiratory viruses, including human metapneumovirus (hMPV), as well as mycoplasma pneumonia,” said WHO, in a statement.

“Recently, there has been interest in hMPV cases in China including suggestions of hospitals being overwhelmed. hMPV is a common respiratory virus found to circulate in many countries in winter through to spring, although not all countries routinely test and publish data on trends in hMPV. While some cases can be hospitalised with bronchitis or pneumonia, most people infected with hMPV have mild upper respiratory symptoms similar to the common cold and recover after a few days.”

In the December 2024 data that China shared, there has been an increase in acute respiratory infections during recent weeks and detections of seasonal influenza, rhinovirus, RSV, and hMPV, particularly in northern provinces of China have also increased. However, the WHO said that the observed increase in respiratory pathogen detections is “within the range expected for this time of year during the Northern Hemisphere winter”.

Back home, the Indian government has categorically said that there has been no unusual rise in ILI or SARI cases. Union health secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava, after a recent review of the respiratory illnesses situation, said, “There is no cause of concern for the public from hMPV, which has been present globally since 2001. The increase in respiratory illnesses is usually seen during the winter months but there is no unusual surge in the number of cases from anywhere in the country,” said Srivastava during the review.

Doctors have also advised against panic as it’s an old pathogen. “hMPV is an RNA virus responsible for causing respiratory illness similar to other viral infections such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). It was first isolated in 2001 in The Netherlands, and sporadic cases are reported annually in different countries. This virus is particularly active during the late winter and early spring months. There is nothing to worry about as of now,” Dr Sushila Kataria, senior director, internal medicine, Medanta, Gurugram.

Do not panic. However, it does not harm to take regular precautions during this flu season such as maintaining hand hygiene, following cough etiquette, and wearing a mask in public spaces.