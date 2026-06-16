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How to Make Jamun Smoothie At Home: A Refreshing Summer Drink Recipe For Weight Loss With Amazing Health Benefits

Make Kala Jamun Smoothie in 10 minutes with jamun, yogurt, honey, sabja seeds and mint. Get easy steps, health tips and nutrition details.

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 02:59 pm IST
By Saborni Saha
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Good food should look appealing, don’t you think so? A glass of tangy jamun smoothie can be a summer special post-workout ritual to revitalise your body, lift your mood, and wipe out the fatigue after an intense session. Jamun smoothie is a refreshing summer drink made with Indian black plums, a bit of honey, yoghurt and spiced seasonings. The beautiful purple colour is not just a treat to the eyes; it also comes with certain health benefits. Even if you are diabetic, you can have a glass of this smoothie without worrying about the sugar content.

Jamun Smoothie (Adobe Stock)

The benefits of jamun fruit are countless. Kala jamun, with its low glycemic index, helps in slow sugar absorption and works for better insulin sensitivity. When mixed with low-fat yoghurt and a little bit of roasted cumin, this satisfying drink can control your sudden blood sugar spikes. No extra calories, no difficult process and you have your jamun smoothie ready in minutes.

Studies show that jamun has a higher amount of potassium as well as antioxidants. Hence, it can control your blood pressure. Following the addition of fresh mint leaves also makes your heart health better. Jamun is loaded with different minerals, including sodium, calcium, and magnesium, that help in taking care of overall health. Also, the polyphenols you find in these fruits support the central nervous system while protecting brain health. When it comes to weight loss, black jamun is a low-calorie fruit that improves digestion, eases bowel movement and supports weight management as well.

Difference Between Kala Jamun Smoothie and Regular Mango Smoothie

1. Use unsweetened yoghurt: Unsweetened yoghurt helps you control the final sweetness of the smoothie. Greek yoghurt can be another addition for more protein and calcium.

2. Reduce honey or sugar: Jamun has a naturally tangy taste. You can add 1 tablespoon of honey and add more only when needed.

3. Add soaked sabja seeds: Soaked sabja seeds make the smoothie more filling and add fibre and help create a cooling summer drink.

4. Use chilled fruit instead of too much ice: Use chilled jamun for this smoothie to keep it cold without watering down the flavour. Make sure that you don’t end up adding too much ice which makes the drink thin. Refrigerated yoghurt and chilled jamun give the best creamy texture.

5. Add mint for freshness: Mint leaves brighten the flavour. It can also reduce the heaviness of yoghurt. You can either crush some mint leaves into the drink or you can just add them for garnishing.

Nutrients in Kala Jamun Smoothie

With this jamun smoothie, you get a dose of protein and minerals without extra calories.Approximate values are given per serving when the recipe makes 2 portions and includes yoghurt, honey and about 1 tablespoon soaked sabja seeds.

NutrientApproximate amount per serving
Calories205 kcal
Carbohydrates34 g
Natural and added sugars27 g
Protein5.5 g
Total fat5.2 g
Saturated fat2.5 g
Fibre4 g
Calcium240 mg
Potassium260 mg
Phosphorus125 mg
Magnesium45 mg
Sodium60 mg
Iron1.4 mg
Zinc0.7 mg
Manganese0.25 mg
Vitamin C9 mg
Vitamin B120.45 mcg
Riboflavin, Vitamin B20.18 mg
Vitamin A40 mcg
Folate, Vitamin B912 mcg
Water contentHigh, due to jamun, yoghurt and ice

Kala jamun smoothie gives you a quick purple dessert drink with fruit, yoghurt, natural sweetness and cooling texture. You can prepare it in 10 minutes, serve it chilled, and adjust the sweetness easily.

FAQs

1. Can kala jamun smoothie be made without yoghurt?Yes, replace yoghurt with almond milk, coconut milk, or oat milk. Texture becomes lighter, but jamun flavor remains refreshing, tangy, and naturally vibrant.

2. Is it okay if jamun seeds are accidentally blended?Small accidental traces are generally harmless but may cause slight bitterness. Always remove seeds carefully to preserve smooth texture, taste balance, and drink quality.

3. How long can kala jamun smoothie be stored?It should be consumed fresh, but can stay refrigerated for 2-3 hours. Stir well before serving, as natural separation and colour changes may occur.

 
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