India to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines for all: Harsh Vardhan

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday reiterated India is committed to ensuring that poor and vulnerable nations have access to vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), saying the ray of hope the shots have brought should reach everyone. “I would like to reiterate that as the chairman of the board my aim is to ensure equitable access to vaccines and affordable healthcare for all,” Vardhan said while addressing the global health body’s executive board session.

Vardhan represents the South East Area Regional Office (SEARO)/Western Pacific Regional Office (WPRO) constituency on the GAVI board. GAVI is an international organisation that was created in the year 2000 to ensure access to vaccines for children living in poorer regions of the world. It is responsible for strategic direction, policy-making and monitoring vaccinations programme implementation.

“The news of Covid-19 vaccine brings a ray of hope but this ray of hope must reach everyone. We have to recognise that the poor and the most vulnerable are the hardest hit by the pandemic,” Vardhan said.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned few nations for trying to jump the queue in a bid to get access to Covid-19 vaccinations. “It’s right that all governments want to prioritise vaccinating their own health workers and elderly people first. But it’s not right that younger, healthier adults in rich countries are vaccinated before health workers and elderly people in poorer countries,” Ghebreyesus said.

Ghebreyesus also pointed out that the initial objective with which Covax was launched will fail to meet its targets if nations do not abide by the policies of equitable distribution. “Even as they speak the language of equitable access, some countries and companies continue to prioritize bilateral deals, going around Covax, driving up prices and attempting to jump to the front of the queue,” he said.

He also called such attempts self-defeating and said it will prolong the pandemic. “Not only does this me-first approach leave the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people at risk, but it’s also self-defeating. Ultimately, these actions will only prolong the Covid-19 pandemic, the restrictions needed to contain it, and human and economic suffering,” Ghebreyesus said.

India kicked off its vaccination programme on January 16 aiming to inoculate 30 million frontline and healthcare workers. The government is currently exploring means to ensure that its neighbours and developing countries get vaccines. An official familiar with the developments told HT last week that there is considerable pressure on India, especially from neighbours and developing countries, to supply vaccines.

“In case of adequate capacity to meet the immediate needs of the country and neighbours, the possibility of deliveries to developing countries in other regions isn’t ruled out. We also have to work out what portion will be given as grants and what will be commercial sales,” the official had said.