Indians love to have Idli as breakfast

Idli is the most ordered breakfast in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai, finds a study by food delivery app Uber Eats. Idli is often eaten for breakfast along with piping hot sambhar and a variety of chutneys.

“Idli has been a top breakfast item that consumers love... It appeals to people of varied food preferences and is a popular comfort food for many,” Deepak Reddy, Head of Central Operations, Uber Eats India, said in a statement on Thursday.

Data from restaurants across 38 cities that specialise in Idli and are known for unique variations of the dish show that Bengaluru consumes Idli the most, followed by Mumbai, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad.

Globally, San Francisco, London and New Jersey were found as the top Idli ordering cities. For the last three years, March 30 has been celebrated as World Idli Day. It is said to be the brainchild of Eniyavan, a popular Idli-only caterer from Chennai.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 11:31 IST