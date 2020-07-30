e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Nearly one in 3 children have dangerous amounts of lead in bloodstream: Report

Nearly one in 3 children have dangerous amounts of lead in bloodstream: Report

It cited a wide range of factors responsible for high levels of lead in children’s blood, from inadequate recycling of lead-acid batteries and homes with peeling lead paint to lead-laced electronic waste dumps and food contamination due to lead-glazed pottery.

health Updated: Jul 30, 2020 06:16 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New Delhi
Children wearing protective face coverings play at a park as the government begins to ease quarantine restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Children wearing protective face coverings play at a park as the government begins to ease quarantine restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (REUTERS)
         

Nearly one in three children around the world have high levels of lead in their bloodstream, according to a new study, as widespread lead pollution puts millions of young people at risk of irreversible mental and physical damage.

Some 800 million children had lead levels of 5 micrograms per decilitre or higher in their bloodstream, the study carried out by United Nations agency UNICEF and environmental group Pure Earth showed, levels considered high enough to impair the development of brains, nervous systems and vital organs such as heart and lungs.

The World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the high levels of lead in children were a “cause for action”, according to the report, which cited inadequate battery recycling and open-air smelters among the lead polluters.

“The unequivocal conclusion of this research is that children around the world are being poisoned by lead on a massive and previously unrecognized scale,” said the report released on Thursday.

It cited a wide range of factors responsible for high levels of lead in children’s blood, from inadequate recycling of lead-acid batteries and homes with peeling lead paint to lead-laced electronic waste dumps and food contamination due to lead-glazed pottery.

Lead-acid batteries could be a key culprit, with nearly 85% of the lead used worldwide going into their production, for use in telecommunications and power back-up equipment as well as conventional and electric vehicles.

While more than 95% of the lead from batteries is recycled in the United States and Europe, developing economies lack the facilities to reuse the heavy metal, the study said.

The report also said that the longer the toxin goes undetected in the bloodstream and remains untreated, the more dangerous and potentially lethal it becomes.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
India logs 1 million recoveries in 150 days, 53% from 3 states
India logs 1 million recoveries in 150 days, 53% from 3 states
Over 2 crore children will be brought back to schools: Amit Khare
Over 2 crore children will be brought back to schools: Amit Khare
West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra dies at 78
West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra dies at 78
Rajasthan crisis: Why Cong avoided mention of floor test in its proposals
Rajasthan crisis: Why Cong avoided mention of floor test in its proposals
Emphasis on Indian culture reflects RSS sway on New Education Policy
Emphasis on Indian culture reflects RSS sway on New Education Policy
Unlock 3: Yoga centres, gyms to reopen, no night curfew
Unlock 3: Yoga centres, gyms to reopen, no night curfew
Okay I’d like to have a game off: Dhoni to umpire when warned for over-rate
Okay I’d like to have a game off: Dhoni to umpire when warned for over-rate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In