e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Researchers find engineered immune cells as new hope for HIV vaccine

Researchers find engineered immune cells as new hope for HIV vaccine

With a new vaccine approach that would anticipate engineered immune cells from the patient’s body, scientists at Scripps Research have moved closer to attaining a triumph over HIV research.

health Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 19:23 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Washington [US]
HIV is a disease that has proven tricky to be prevented with conventional antibodies.
HIV is a disease that has proven tricky to be prevented with conventional antibodies. (Pixabay)
         

With a new vaccine approach that would anticipate engineered immune cells from the patient’s body, scientists at Scripps Research have moved closer to attaining a triumph over HIV research.

According to Science Daily, this week, scientists engaged in finding the solution to the virus which continues to infect millions around the world got much closer to the holy grail of attaining an approach that would make the production of HIV vaccine possible.

HIV is a disease that has proven tricky to be prevented with conventional antibodies, because it evolves rapidly in the body, according to the study. According to the researchers, a solution to the same would require persistent persuasion of the body into producing a special type of antibody that can act broadly to defeat multiple strains of the virus at once. This research has encouraged scientists to work on an approach that would rely on genetically engineered immune cells from the patient’s body.

Science Daily reported that James Voss, PhD, of Scripps Research and his team in 2019, showed that reprogramming of the antibody genes of the immune system’s B cells using CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) was a failure to produce the cells that would broadly neutralize the same HIV antibodies found in rare HIV patients.

But, after the new experiment, Voss said, “In experiments involving mice, the approach successfully induced broadly neutralizing antibodies also called Broadly neutralizing Antibodies (Bnabs) that can prevent HIV infection”.

The new study says that the engineered B cells multiply in response to vaccination, after being reintroduced to the body and mature into memory and plasma that will produce high levels of protective antibodies for a long period of time in the body.

“This is the first time it has been shown that modified B cells can create a durable engineered antibody response in a relevant animal model,” Voss explained through the report.

This vaccine approach, however, gives hope to the scientists to put a brake on the virus pervasive throughout the globe, and possibly a functional cure to those who already haveHIVS.

According to Science Daily, Voss told, “In humans, the starting cells to create the vaccine could be obtained easily from a simple blood draw, then engineered in the lab before being reintroduced to the patient.” He and his team are now exploring ways to improve the technology to make it easily available to a large number of people.

“People think of cell therapies as being very expensive,” Voss says. “We’re doing a lot of work towards trying to make the technology affordable as a preventative HIV vaccine or functional cure that would replace daily antiviral therapy,” he added.

The approach may possibly be a big move in the field of medicines but the delivery of genes to a patient’s own immune cells could prove to be a significant challenge.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test @ ₹499; result in 6 hours
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test @ ₹499; result in 6 hours
IND vs AUS: ‘Our fab 5 can beat Aussies in their own den’: Ravi Shastri
IND vs AUS: ‘Our fab 5 can beat Aussies in their own den’: Ravi Shastri
Covid-19: Delhi recording 5 deaths every hour, data shows
Covid-19: Delhi recording 5 deaths every hour, data shows
One of oldest living retired railway guards turns 100, to get double pension
One of oldest living retired railway guards turns 100, to get double pension
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In