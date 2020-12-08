e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Scientists spray saliva-like droplets in stadium to study how fans spread aerosols

Scientists spray saliva-like droplets in stadium to study how fans spread aerosols

Scientists are using the Netherlands’ largest football stadium to model how a cheering football crowd might spread aerosols through the air by spraying fine droplets, made to resemble saliva, over the empty stands.

health Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 19:42 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
The tests are taking place at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, home of Ajax Amsterdam.
The tests are taking place at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, home of Ajax Amsterdam.(Reuters)
         

Scientists are using the Netherlands’ largest football stadium to model how a cheering football crowd might spread aerosols through the air by spraying fine droplets, made to resemble saliva, over the empty stands. Their hope is that by finding out more about the behaviour of aerosols or airborne particles, which could spread the coronavirus within a crowd, they will be able to remove them from the air and get fans back into stadiums and concert halls.

“There is almost no information in scientific literature about the behaviour of aerosols in this kind of environment”, lead researcher Bert Blocken told Reuters.

The tests are taking place at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, home of Ajax Amsterdam.

“We want to get a fundamental insight in the behaviour of aerosols in a stadium filled with football supporters. By air cleaning technologies you can drastically reduce concentrations and make stadiums safe in terms of aerosol transmission of the virus,” he added.

There is growing consensus among scientists that transmission via aerosols plays a part in the spread of the novel coronavirus, although it is unclear to what extent.

The research could provide insight in how to minimise the concentration of aerosols and limit their epidemic risk, said Blocken, a professor in aerodynamics at the Technical University of Eindhoven.

A computer model will extrapolate the data gathered during weeks of testing to show the effects for a full capacity crowd of around 55,000.

Researchers also hope to get permission soon to experiment with a real crowd of 730 football fans, seated close together.

The final goal is to get capacity crowds back into stadiums, Blocken said, possibly through the use of large scale Covid-19 testing, face masks and ventilation.

That would be exactly what the Johan Cruyff Arena needs to survive, its director told Reuters.

“This is a very costly building, and the income is less than half of what is normal, so we are making a loss every month”, said Henk Markerink.

“We try to keep the ship afloat, but this shouldn’t take too long because in the end this cannot be financed.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘highly effective with no safety issues’: US regulator
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘highly effective with no safety issues’: US regulator
No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
LIVE: ‘Tomar assures MSP to Haryana farmers’, says Khattar after meeting minister
LIVE: ‘Tomar assures MSP to Haryana farmers’, says Khattar after meeting minister
‘Bharat Bandh’ ends peacefully, life hit in some states as farmers take national centre stage
‘Bharat Bandh’ ends peacefully, life hit in some states as farmers take national centre stage
Watch: UK 1st Covid vaccine recipient a 90-yr-old; PM Boris says ‘don’t relax’
Watch: UK 1st Covid vaccine recipient a 90-yr-old; PM Boris says ‘don’t relax’
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In